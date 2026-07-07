Award-Winning Poet Fella Cederbaum Receives International Book Awards for More Other Such Matters

Fella Cederbaum honored with two significant literary awards

Acclaimed poet, filmmaker, and philosophical thinker honored with the Literary Titan Gold Book Award and the International Impact Book Awards

Poetry has become my way of exploring life's deepest questions and sharing those discoveries with others.” — Fella Cederbaum

NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning poet, author, filmmaker, and multidisciplinary artist Fella Cederbaum has been honored with two significant literary distinctions for her latest poetry collection, More Other Such Matters. The book recently received the prestigious Literary Titan Gold Book Award and the International Impact Book Awards, as well as 5-Star Excellence Editorial Review from Literary Titan Book Awards recognizing its profound literary merit, philosophical depth, and transformative impact on readers. These honors mark another milestone in Cederbaum's distinguished creative career and highlight her unique voice in contemporary poetry and the arts.Provocative, profound and deeply reflective, Cederbaum's writing challenges the mind while poking the soul of her readers. Through her verses, she explores timeless questions of identity, pain, mortality, faith, love, loss, fear, resilience, social norms and the universal human search for meaning. Her work transcends conventional literary boundaries, inviting readers into a spiritual journey of reflection, and self-discovery.More Other Such Matters continues the philosophical and spiritual exploration that began with her Of Life and Other Such Matters series, rich with emotional honesty, insight, and contemplative wisdom, that has become her signature. The collection offers a compelling socio-spiritual commentary on modern life while encouraging readers to engage more deeply with themselves and the world around them."I am deeply honored and grateful to receive both the Literary Titan Gold Book Award and the International Impact Book Awards," said Cederbaum. "Poetry has become my way of exploring life's deepest questions and sharing those discoveries with others. These recognitions affirm the power of our words to inspire reflection, connection, and hopefully transformation."Beyond her accomplishments as a poet, Cederbaum is an internationally recognized filmmaker whose creative vision has earned recognition worldwide. She has written, directed, produced, and scored numerous award-winning independent films, which have been screened at film festivals globally. Her filmmaking achievements include multiple honors, including two Humanitarian Awards of Distinction from the IndieFEST Film Awards.Critics and audiences alike have praised Cederbaum's ability to merge intellectual rigor with emotional depth, creating work that resonates across cultures, countries and generations. With these latest accolades, More Other Such Matters continues to gain recognition as an important contribution to contemporary poetry, that challenges the intellect, touches the spirit, and leaves a lasting impression on readers.About Fella CederbaumFella Cederbaum is an award-winning poet, filmmaker, writer, composer, producer and philosophical thinker, whose work explores spirituality, humanity, consciousness, and personal transformation through literature, film, and visual storytelling.About the BookMore Other Such Matters is available on Amazon:Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FR37DNSZ Store: https://mahnodahno.com/store Website: https://www.mahnodahno.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mahnodahno IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10975539/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FellaCederbaum

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