Titan OS and Radial Entertainment Bring 30 FAST Channels to Smart TVs Across Europe

This partnership expands Titan OS’ free entertainment with popular shows like Z Nation, Iron Chef, Hot Ones, Kim’s Convenience, and Forensic Files.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS, the independent European technology, entertainment and advertising company, today announced a new content partnership with Radial Entertainment, operator of the largest independent catalog of film and television in the industry, to bring 30 free ad-supported streaming TV channels to all Titan OS-powered devices, including TVs from Philips, AOC, JVC, Vestel, and Sharp, across key European markets.

The agreement expands Titan OS’ FAST channel lineup in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and the Nordics, giving viewers easy access to a broad range of free entertainment spanning scripted series, true crime, anime, food, lifestyle and pop culture programming.

The new channel offering includes titles and brands such as Z Nation, Iron Chef, Hot Ones, Kim’s Convenience, Forensic Files, Beyblade and Andromeda. Channels will be available through local feeds, with localized language options or subtitles depending on the market, helping audiences discover relevant free content in a more familiar and accessible viewing experience.

“Radial Entertainment brings together a strong, highly recognizable content portfolio that fits perfectly with our mission to make great entertainment easier to discover on TV,” said Anna Campistol, FAST Channel Commercial Lead at Titan OS. “By launching these channels across all Titan OS devices in major European markets, we are giving viewers even more choice while helping content partners expand their reach through a premium, independent European TV platform.”

The partnership reflects Titan OS’ continued investment in free, high-quality entertainment for European audiences, combining global content brands with local market relevance. Through Titan OS, content owners can reach engaged smart TV audiences across Europe while benefiting from a platform designed to improve content discovery, personalization and monetization.

“Expanding FilmRise channels to international audiences is one of Radial’s biggest priorities right now, and Titan OS is an outstanding partner for that growth across Europe with their strong smart TV footprint in key markets,” said Alejandro Veciana, Senior Manager of International Sales and Distribution at Radial Entertainment. “Both companies see localization as essential to making international expansion work for viewers — which is why this rollout puts fan-favourites like Hot Ones, Forensic Files and Z Nation in front of audiences across seven markets with local feeds and language options tailored to each. That's exactly the kind of cross-border momentum we're building toward globally."

Through this partnership, Titan OS further strengthens its content offering and advances its commitment to building a global, independent TV operating system that connects viewers, content partners, advertisers and device manufacturers through a simple, intuitive entertainment experience.



About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv



About Radial Entertainment

Radial Entertainment is a newly formed global entertainment company backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management. As a premier content distribution studio, Radial Entertainment boasts a diverse library of over 70,000 movies and episodes - making it one of the largest independent catalogs in the industry. The company delivers high-quality entertainment across all major consumer platforms, including FAST channels, AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, physical product, theatrical film, and more. Its programming spans a wide range of genres, including true crime, reality, animation, action, westerns, award-winning titles, classics, medical, food, U.K. content, cult classics, and horror.



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