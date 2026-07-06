Notice of Funding Opportunity: Self Advocates in Leadership (SAIL)

Self‑Advocates in Leadership (SAIL) is a statewide, self‑advocate–led program supported by the Washington State Developmental Disabilities Council (DDC) and included in the Council’s drafted 2027–2031 State Plan under Goal 1, Objective 1.1. SAIL helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities build leadership skills, speak up about issues that matter, and take part in Washington’s public policy process. SAIL members set their own priorities and direction, while the Council, the contracted grantee, and SAIL’s leadership team work together to strengthen the program, expand opportunities for advocacy, and support future growth as the DDC's new State Plan takes effect on October 1, 2026.

We invite potential applicants to register for a WEBs account, which is the WA State Solicitation Management System, and to access/download the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) through WEBS. The NOFO is also available as a PDF linked below, however we encourage potential applicants to register for a WEBs account prior to submitting a proposal.

Proposals due: August 25th, 2026, at 4:59pm Pacific Time

Prebid Conference:

The DDC will be hosting a Pre-bid Conference on 7/21/2026 at 3:30p to 4:30pm on Zoom to answer any questions you may have about the program. You are welcome to email questions in advance to kevin.vargas@ddc.wa.gov and they will be added to the queue.

Join the pre-bid Conference: https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/j/83676588852?pwd=72cNVePbqzRIHJGRW6gNBn2QvMA8sX.1