Chicago Hotel Collection Launches Experiences Division for Luxury Events

Ambassador Gold Coast, a Member of The Chicago Hotel Collection Terrace at Seventeen, Ambassador Gold Coast Midnight Noir - 29th Floor Skydeck

Chicago Hotel Collection launches a new Experiences Division featuring immersive events, luxury entertainment, rooftop nightlife, and lifestyle programming.

Our vision is to redefine what guests expect from a hotel experience. We're creating destinations where hospitality, entertainment, culture, and luxury come together in a way that is truly unique...” — Brandon Falor, Vice President of Asset Management

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago Hotel Collection is proud to announce the official launch of the Chicago Hotel Collection Experiences Division, a strategic expansion dedicated to creating premier experiential entertainment, lifestyle programming, and luxury events throughout Chicago.

The new division reflects the company's continued evolution from a traditional hotel operator into a hospitality and lifestyle brand that delivers unforgettable guest experiences well beyond the hotel room.

"Our vision is to redefine what guests expect from a hotel experience," said Brandon Falor, Vice President of Asset Management for Chicago Hotel Collection. "We're creating destinations where hospitality, entertainment, culture, and luxury come together in a way that is truly unique. Every event is thoughtfully designed to be immersive, memorable, and worthy of sharing. Through our partnership with MKN Collective, we're ensuring these experiences extend far beyond the event itself, reaching audiences across social media and further establishing Chicago Hotel Collection Experiences as one of the Midwest's premier experiential hospitality brands."

Since introducing experiential programming in December, Chicago Hotel Collection has produced a series of highly curated events featuring immersive themes, interactive entertainment, live performances, premium food and beverage offerings, luxury VIP experiences, and innovative event concepts. Every event produced to date has sold out, demonstrating the tremendous demand for elevated experiential entertainment in Chicago.

The Experiences Division currently programs events across Chicago Hotel Collection's signature venues:

- Midnight Noir Skydeck & Lounge at Chicago Hotel Collection Magnificent Mile, featuring rooftop nightlife, themed entertainment, live DJs, luxury cocktails, interactive experiences, and spectacular skyline views.

- The Ambassador Room at Chicago Hotel Collection Ambassador Gold Coast, one of Chicago's most iconic historic event venues, now featuring a growing calendar of immersive entertainment and signature experiences.

- The Library, which will officially transform this September into the Champagne Room featuring Moët, an elegant champagne lounge designed to host sophisticated social gatherings, champagne tastings, luxury lifestyle events, live entertainment, and intimate celebrations.

Chicago Hotel Collection expects to produce more than 50 experiential events during 2026 and plans to more than double that number in 2027 as the division expands into additional luxury and lifestyle segments.

Future programming will include:

- Fashion shows

- Luxury brand activations

- Designer product launches

- Interactive culinary experiences

- Champagne and wine tastings

- Seasonal rooftop festivals

- Celebrity appearances

- Corporate networking events

- Wellness and lifestyle experiences

- Holiday spectaculars

- Exclusive VIP member events

- Private luxury experiences

The Experiences Division has been established not only to create memorable experiences for hotel guests, but also to position Chicago Hotel Collection's venues among Chicago's premier destinations for residents and visitors seeking exceptional entertainment throughout the year.

Leading the Chicago Hotel Collection Experiences Division is a multidisciplinary executive team focused on innovation, marketing, operations, venue development, guest experience, and strategic partnerships:

- Lauren Falor, Vice President of Marketing, oversees creative direction, marketing strategy, branding, advertising, public relations, and digital engagement.

- Joaquin Felix leads event production, guest experience, and operational execution across all experiential programming.

- Brandon Falor, Vice President of Asset Management, provides strategic leadership for venue development, operational integration, long-term growth initiatives, and overall direction of the Experiences Division.

- Sarah Bromm leads strategic partnerships and business development for the Experiences Division, cultivating relationships with fashion designers, luxury brands, premium lifestyle companies, beverage partners, experiential collaborators, and national consumer brands to bring exclusive activations and signature events to Chicago Hotel Collection venues.

Together, this leadership team is building a platform that seamlessly blends hospitality, entertainment, luxury, experiential marketing, and strategic brand partnerships into one cohesive lifestyle brand.

To further elevate its experiential offerings, Chicago Hotel Collection has partnered with MKN Collective as the official creative agency for the Experiences Division. MKN Collective will oversee social media strategy, event photography, cinematic videography, digital storytelling, and creative content production across all experiential programming.

This partnership ensures every event extends well beyond those in attendance by creating compelling visual content that strengthens Chicago Hotel Collection's brand presence while showcasing each experience across multiple digital platforms.

Looking ahead, Chicago Hotel Collection plans to collaborate with luxury brands, fashion houses, premium beverage companies, automotive manufacturers, lifestyle influencers, entertainment partners, nationally recognized consumer brands, and cultural organizations to create exclusive activations available only through Chicago Hotel Collection Experiences.

The launch of the Chicago Hotel Collection Experiences Division represents another milestone in the company's continued investment in redefining independent hospitality in Chicago. Rather than simply providing exceptional accommodations, Chicago Hotel Collection is creating destinations where guests come together to celebrate, connect, discover, and experience something extraordinary.

As experiential hospitality continues to shape the future of the industry, Chicago Hotel Collection is positioning itself at the forefront of that evolution—transforming hotels into destinations and events into unforgettable experiences.

🏎️ Midnight in Monaco - Ambassador Gold Coast Chicago

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