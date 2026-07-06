Collins Family Movers Answers Goodyear, AZ Demand With Full-Service Local and Long-Distance Moving

Collins Family Movers

Family-owned since 2009, Collins Family Movers expands licensed, insured, flat-rate local and long-distance moving service across Goodyear, Arizona.

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collins Family Movers, a family-owned and operated moving company established in 2009, has expanded its full-service operation to meet growing relocation demand across Goodyear, Arizona and the wider West Valley. Residents and businesses planning a move now have access to a crew that handles everything from a single-bedroom apartment down the street to a full household relocation across state lines.The company built its reputation in Chicago under President Richard Supran, who started the business with one truck and a promise to treat every move with the same care he would give his own family. That same standard now anchors its Arizona service. As demand from Goodyear, Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, and Scottsdale continued to climb, Collins Family Movers positioned a dedicated team to serve the region directly rather than treating it as an afterthought.Homeowners searching for local movers in Goodyear AZ often face the same problem: too many options that look identical online, and no easy way to tell a real operation from a broker that subcontracts the work to strangers. Collins Family Movers set out to remove that guesswork. Every mover on the crew is a full-time, background-checked, W-2 employee. The company does not use day labor or 1099 contractors, so the same trained team that loads a truck is the team that unloads it. Pricing follows the same principle. The company works on locked-in, flat-rate quotes rather than open-ended hourly billing. The number a customer is given at booking is the number they pay on move day, with no surprise fuel charges, stair fees, or wrapping fees added to the final invoice. For families managing a tight moving budget, that transparency removes one of the most common sources of stress in the relocation process.Credentials back the promise. Collins Family Movers operates as an authorized carrier under ILLCC MC# 215646 and USDOT# 2789784, carries full liability and cargo coverage, and holds A+ accreditation with the Better Business Bureau. Customers can verify each credential independently before booking, and the company provides a written Certificate of Insurance on request, a document many high-rise and gated-community property managers require ahead of a move.The expanded Goodyear service covers the full range of relocation needs. Local moves within Goodyear and the surrounding West Valley are handled by crews familiar with the area's neighborhoods, apartment communities, and building access rules. For customers relocating farther, the company coordinates the entire route from pickup to final destination. Its long distance moving team has completed relocations connecting Arizona with Illinois, California, Texas, Florida, and other states, packing and securing belongings for the road and delivering them on schedule.Beyond local and long-distance transport, the company offers residential and commercial moving, apartment moves, labor-only help for customers with their own rental truck or portable container, piano moving, large-item handling, and professional packing services. Each service is built around a custom plan rather than a one-size-fits-all package, so the scope matches the customer's home, timeline, and budget.The Goodyear market has already produced a track record. Customers in the area have used the company for everything from apartment-to-apartment moves within Goodyear to long-haul relocations, and the company has gone out of its way to accommodate last-minute and rescheduled jobs. That responsiveness reflects a broader operating standard: an on-time pickup promise, full cargo insurance included on every load, and a claims process reviewed personally by the owner."Moving is personal," said Richard Supran, President and Owner of Collins Family Movers. "As a family-owned team, we earn trust on every job by handling belongings with the same care we would want for our own home. Bringing that standard to Goodyear was the natural next step as more families and businesses in the area reached out to us."The expansion positions Collins Family Movers as a full-service moving company in Goodyear AZ for customers who want a licensed, insured, and accountable crew rather than an anonymous booking. With a sixteen-year operating history, thousands of verified reviews across major platforms, and a fixed-price model, the company aims to give West Valley residents a straightforward, dependable option for both short local moves and complex interstate relocations. Goodyear residents and businesses can request a free, no-obligation flat-rate estimate through the company website or by phone. Collins Family Movers operates seven days a week to accommodate a range of moving schedules.About Collins Family Movers:Founded in 2009, Collins Family Movers is a family-owned and operated moving company serving Illinois and Arizona. The company provides local, long-distance, residential, and commercial moving with full-time crews, flat-rate pricing, and full licensing and insurance.

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