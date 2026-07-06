STATEMENT: One Year Ago, Michael Whatley Championed The OBBBA That Has Driven Up Health Care Costs In North Carolina

Tomorrow is the one year anniversary of the toxic One Big Beautiful Bill Act becoming law. In response, NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton released the following statement:

“In the past year, the OBBBA has devastated North Carolina families, from gutting Medicaid for hundreds of thousands, to putting rural hospitals at risk of closing, to sending the cost of prescription drugs and health care premiums skyrocketing. DC insider Michael Whatley didn’t just praise the bill – he actively pressured North Carolina Republicans to publicly support it and has been credited with getting it over the finish line. And we know why – as this toxic bill drives up health care costs for North Carolina families, it boosts Whatley’s Big Pharma stocks and makes him richer at our expense. Whatley is only out for himself and that’s exactly how he would serve in the U.S. Senate.”

Michael Whatley backed the toxic GOP budget that drives up health care costs, all to give billionaires a tax break and to send his Big Pharma stocks soaring:

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