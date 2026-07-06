AI Chatbot now available at MyBusiness.utah.gov

MyBusiness simplifies Utah government bureaucracy so you can get back to building your business. We are thrilled to announce we have deployed a beta release of the first-ever public-facing AI chatbot launched by the State of Utah government at mybusiness.utah.gov. MyBusiness simplifies Utah government bureaucracy so you can get back to building your business.

While the full MyBusiness platform is under construction, the MyBusiness AI chatbot is live and ready to help. Think of it as your digital navigator for the state government.

MyBusiness AI gets its answers directly from official Utah sources. It can provide general information about what businesses should do to operate properly, and where to go for the appropriate registrations, licenses, permits and payments. For instance, try asking how to open or close a business!

MyBusiness AI chatbot responses should not be considered or relied upon as legal advice and do not constitute an official decision from any government agency. Use the links provided by MyBusiness AI to verify the information it provides; it may make mistakes. Do not enter personal or sensitive information; it will not process these submissions.

Try it out now at mybusiness.utah.gov.