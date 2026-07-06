NEW: “Meet Michael What-Lie” Campaign Launches Today

Today, the North Carolina Democratic Party is announcing a new campaign, “Meet Michael What-Lie,” to inform voters about Michael Whatley’s long pattern of lying to North Carolinians. Each day, NCDP will highlight one of Whatley’s many lies.

“From saying he ‘grew up’ in Blowing Rock to claiming ‘prices are down,’ DC insider Michael Whatley can’t stop lying to the people he wants to represent in the U.S. Senate,” said Mallory Payne, senior communications advisor at NCDP. “As Whatley gets caught in lie after lie, it’s clear that he can’t be trusted – and we’re going to make sure voters know that when they’re at the ballot box in November.”

Most recently, Whatley was exposed for lying to North Carolinians by frequently telling voters he “grew up” in Blowing Rock and is a “son of Western North Carolina.” Whatley was actually born and raised in Michigan and didn’t move to North Carolina until he was in the middle of high school.

Whatley also declined to correct an interviewer claiming he was a “North Carolina native” — suggesting both that there is wide confusion about Whatley’s biography due to his lies on the campaign trail and that it was advantageous for Whatley not to correct the misinformation.

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NBC News: “He frequently talks about how he ‘grew up’ in the tiny town of Blowing Rock in western North Carolina…But records show that Whatley spent most of his childhood away from North Carolina.”

Charlotte Observer [Opinion]: “It’s the inauthenticity that matters…Whatley’s campaign almost seems to think that he can neutralize some of Cooper’s advantages by projecting a guy-next-door image of his own. But that’s not going to work if it feels manufactured. Whatley is not a lifelong North Carolinian, and he’s obviously not a huge Caniac.”

Daily Haymaker: “You ought to be able to trust – at least – someone’s bio. Where they’re from. Where they graduated from. Their wife’s name. How many kids they have. It appears Whatley may have been trying to be too cute with the details of his bio, as well.”

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