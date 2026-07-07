Vallejo Dispensary Turns a Dormant Loyalty Platform Into $11,000+ a Month in New Revenue

LeafSuite, dispensary marketing for independent cannabis operators. Vallejo Relief Center, the Vallejo, California dispensary featured in this release. VRC now leads its Vallejo market in search visibility at 57.92%, nearly double its next-closest competitor.

Working with LeafSuite, Vallejo Relief Center activated a dormant Retention Engine — adding 4,000+ subscribers and growing keyword rankings from 4 to 65.

That's a Ferrari parked in the garage because nobody showed them how to drive it. We didn't sell them new software. We turned on and optimized what they already owned.” — Dallion McGregor, Founder of LeafSuite

CENTRAL POINT, OR, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vallejo Relief Center, an independent recreational and medical dispensary in Vallejo, California, had a loyalty and messaging platform in place for more than a year before partnering with LeafSuite. It ran a handful of automations — a birthday promo, not much else. No regular email program. No SMS cadence. A platform built to turn one-time buyers into repeat customers was sitting idle.

"VRC already had the platform before we started — they just weren't using it," said Dallion McGregor, founder of LeafSuite. "A couple of automations, no real email program, nothing running week after week. That's a Ferrari parked in the garage because nobody showed them how to drive it. We didn't sell them new software. We turned on and optimized what they already owned."

After LeafSuite rebuilt VRC's retention program under its Retention Engine, the loyalty, email and SMS system inside LeafSuite's Dispensary Momentum System, VRC added more than 4,000 subscribers, growing its audience 2.3 times over, and now generates $11,000-plus per month in attributed revenue from that list.

The dispensary's local search visibility moved just as fast. VRC's keyword rankings climbed from four to 65 in its market, and it now leads every dispensary in the area for overall search visibility, according to SEMrush — 57.92%, nearly double the closest competitor's 29.90%.

"Taking VRC from ranking only for their own name to dozens of number-one results is the part that surprised me most," McGregor said. "In most small and mid-sized markets, nobody's actually doing dispensary SEO — competitors are either sitting it out or paying a generalist agency that's never built a menu page in its life. That gap is why the results moved fast."

LeafSuite partners with one independent dispensary per market, typically doing $2 million to $8 million a year in revenue, building three connected systems: Digital Dispensary Foundation (website, menu and data ownership), Local Demand Capture (local SEO, reputation and listings), and the Retention Engine (email, SMS and loyalty). Full campaign detail and current results for Vallejo Relief Center are published in LeafSuite's case study.

McGregor said VRC's results reflect a pattern he sees across the industry.

"You don't need to find the unicorn marketing manager who can do SEO, web dev, retention, and design," he said. "You need one partner who already knows how to run marketing for a dispensary specifically — that's the gap LeafSuite fills."

About LeafSuite

LeafSuite is a dispensary marketing agency built exclusively for licensed, independent cannabis dispensaries doing $2 million to $8 million or more in annual revenue. Through its Dispensary Momentum System, LeafSuite partners with one dispensary per market to build owned-channel growth — website and data infrastructure, local search visibility, and retention marketing — designed to compound week after week instead of depending on paid platforms or one-time campaigns. LeafSuite is based in Central Point, Oregon and serves clients nationwide. Learn more at leafsuite.io.

Media Contact LeafSuite hello@leafsuite.io 541-205-9210



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