Bierman Autism Centers Hosts Touch-a-Truck Events Nationwide

A young child sits behind the wheel of a bright yellow construction backhoe at a Bierman Autism Centers Touch-a-Truck event, exploring the cab up close. A child walks toward a Fire Department engine at a Bierman Autism Centers Touch-a-Truck event, with a firefighter ready to welcome them up close. A State Police officer crouches to greet a young child at a Bierman Autism Centers Touch-a-Truck event, as a caregiver looks on nearby.

Free, sensory-friendly vehicle adventures for families, plus Grand Opening celebrations in Parsippany, Blue Ash, and Lincoln

Every element, from the vehicle lineup to the quiet corners to the pacing of the event, is built with the child in mind. The goal is a morning where every family leaves feeling like it was a win.” — Amanda Jacquart, MA, BCBA, LBA, EVP of Service Delivery

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free, sensory-friendly Touch-a-Truck events at ten locations and one Reptile Grand Opening across seven states, plus Grand Opening celebrations in Parsippany, New Jersey; Blue Ash, Ohio; and Lincoln, Rhode IslandThere will be a fire truck in Scottsdale. A police car in Parsippany. Construction vehicles rolling into Gahanna, Westfield, North Raleigh, and beyond. And in Lincoln, Rhode Island, the guest of honor isn’t a truck at all — it has scales, and it wants to meet your kids.This August, Bierman Autism Centers (BAC) is hosting a free, sensory-friendly event series spanning eleven events and seven states. Ten are Touch-a-Truck events, bringing real fire trucks, police cars, and construction vehicles directly to Bierman centers, where children can climb in, look around, honk the horn, and meet the community helpers who drive them. The eleventh is a special Reptile Encounter Grand Opening in Lincoln, Rhode Island. All of them are built around one idea: that every child deserves a great summer morning.These events are designed for children with autism and other developmental needs, while welcoming siblings, caregivers, and the broader community. Families can expect a calmer pace, predictable routines, and the flexibility many children need to feel at ease in new experiences.“These aren’t just fun mornings; they are carefully designed experiences,” said Amanda Jacquart, MA, BCBA, LBA, EVP of Service Delivery at Bierman Autism Centers. “Every element, from the vehicle lineup to the quiet corners to the pacing of the event, is built with the child in mind. The goal is a morning where every family leaves feeling like it was a win.”What Families Can Expect at Touch-a-Truck Events- Up-Close Truck Exploration: Climb in, look around, and meet the community helpers who drive them every day. Vehicle lineups vary by location.- Activities and Games: Hands-on fun designed for all ability levels.- Snacks: Because no summer event is complete without them.- Sensory-Friendly Comfort Zone: A quiet corner available all morning for anyone who needs a break.All events are free. Capacity is limited to protect the sensory environment. RSVP at biermanautism.com/events Grand Openings and Expanded Access to CareThree August events will also serve as Grand Opening celebrations, in Parsippany, New Jersey; Blue Ash, Ohio; and Lincoln, Rhode Island. For families in these communities, the events offer a first look at a new center, a chance to meet the local team, and an easy, welcoming way to learn about services available nearby.These openings reflect BAC’s continued growth to help more families access care closer to home. For many, starting services can mean long waitlists, significant travel, and limited availability. Each new location is one less barrier between a family and the support their child needs.“Opening a center is only meaningful if families know we’re there and feel welcomed,” Jacquart added. “Hosting this kind of event on day one is exactly the right way to say hello to a community.”Event Dates and LocationsAll Touch-a-Truck events run from 10 am – 12 pm.Arizona- Scottsdale: Saturday, August 15Indiana- Westfield: Saturday, August 29Massachusetts- Danvers: Saturday, August 15New Jersey- Parsippany (Grand Opening): Saturday, August 15- Berkeley Heights: Saturday, August 22- Princeton: Saturday, August 29North Carolina- North Raleigh: Saturday, August 22Ohio- Blue Ash (Grand Opening): Saturday, August 1- Gahanna: Saturday, August 22Rhode Island- Lincoln (Grand Opening — Reptile Encounter): Saturday, August 22- Warwick (Touch-a-Truck): Saturday, August 29Why BAC Sensory Events Are DifferentFor many children, even a “fun” outing can arrive with triggers: unpredictable crowds, long waits, loud and fast-moving environments. Community Touch-a-Truck events can quickly become overwhelming. BAC’s version is designed to prevent that.Run by clinical teams. Events are supported by experienced clinicians and staff who understand sensory needs, transitions, and communication differences.Environment-first design. Calmer pacing, predictable routines, and flexible participation help children feel safe and successful.Support in real time. Team members are on-site to help families navigate tricky moments, offer strategies, and celebrate progress.More than an activity. Vehicle exploration is designed to encourage engagement, communication, curiosity, and confidence through hands-on discovery.“Our teams build these events the way we build our centers: from the child’s perspective first,” Jacquart added. “If a child wants to sit in the cab of the fire truck and take it all in before deciding to explore further, that is exactly the right pace. We build the morning around that.”FAQ: Touch-a-Truck at a GlanceWho can attend?Families of children with autism, developmental differences, or sensory needs are welcome, along with siblings, caregivers, and extended family.Is there a cost?No. Our events are free and open to the community.How do we RSVP?Visit biermanautism.com/events and select your nearest center.Ready to ConnectFamilies and Referring Partners:Call (888) 795-9465 or email start@biermanautism.com to learn more, schedule a tour, or discuss services.Job Seekers and Future Clinicians:Explore roles in clinical care, operations, and support at biermancareers.com About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers has provided play-based, individualized ABA therapy designed to help children with autism grow and build meaningful life skills, including communication, independence, and self-advocacy. Founded in 2006, BAC is celebrating 20 years of service as a privately held, clinically owned and operated ABA therapy provider.BAC is outcomes-first by design. Progress is measured consistently so families can see change sooner, and teams can make timely adjustments when something is not working, keeping children moving forward faster and reducing plateaus. BAC operates like a teaching hospital for ABA, with a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing outstanding clinicians and teachers through mentorship, training, and continuous learning.Services include ABA therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and diagnostic evaluations, tailored to each child’s unique needs.BAC has celebrated 375+ successful graduations, and over 72% of graduates transition to general education, general education with support, or an inclusion classroom in about 18–20 months.Bierman Autism Centers serves families across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. To learn more about BAC’s approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit www.biermanautism.com

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