As the US Men’s National Team fights to advance to the World Cup quarter-finals this evening, Nevada families are reminded that you can’t score when a lazy teammate is always offside. Rather than standing up to Donald Trump on his cost-raising agenda, Lombardo keeps passing the ball to Trump and letting him run all over hardworking families. With Lombardo on the field, Nevada may as well be playing a man down—but this November, Nevadans can send him to the bench and sub on Aaron Ford.

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of times Lombardo being on the wrong side of the line has cost Nevada families:

🚩Offside on Health Care: Lombardo backed Trump’s health care cuts that will kick 115,000 Nevadans off their coverage, drive up premiums, and force hospitals like Boulder City Hospital to cut services and lay off workers.

🚩Offside on Costs: While Nevada families paid on average $2900 more for groceries, gas, and everyday essentials since Trump has been in office, Lombardo says “Nevadans need to feel a little pain” from Trump’s tariff agenda instead of fighting to lower costs.

🚩Offside on Jobs: Although Lombardo’s campaign has falsely claimed “our economy is moving in the right direction,” Nevada has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country and GOP policies only threaten to keep that number growing.

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