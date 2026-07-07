Boutique Recruiting Launches EZ Temps, a New Temporary and Contract Staffing Division Built to Make Flexible Work Better

The Future of Staffing Made EZ. EZ Temps Team Visit Us at www.EZtemps.com

The San Diego-based recruiting firm expands its workforce solutions with temporary, contract and temp-to-hire services across all business markets nationwide.

Employers need quality talent they can count on to step in fast and workers need more than access to another short-term assignment. They need stability, stronger benefits and real opportunity.” — Innesa Burrola

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique Recruiting, a nationally recognized executive search and headhunting firm, today announced the launch of EZ Temps , its new temporary and contract staffing division designed to make flexible workforce solutions easier, faster and more effective for companies and workers alike.Created to meet growing demand for reliable, scalable staffing support, EZ Temps provides temporary, contract, seasonal, project-based, temp-to-hire, employer of record and workforce management services across construction, industrial, manufacturing, administrative, legal, accounting and finance, and other major business sectors.Based in San Diego, EZ Temps is launching with focused operations in Southern California and Arizona , while supporting employers across the United States through Boutique Recruiting’s national staffing infrastructure and industry relationships.“Companies need more flexibility than ever, but flexibility only works when the people behind it are dependable, supported and ready to perform,” said Innesa Burrola, CEO and Co-Founder of Boutique Recruiting. “EZ Temps was built to solve that problem. We are bringing the same high standards, responsiveness and people-first approach Boutique Recruiting is known for into the temporary and contract staffing space.”Unlike traditional temp staffing models that often treat temporary workers as short-term labor, EZ Temps is built around a stronger employment experience. The division is designed to attract and retain higher-quality talent by offering consistent deployment opportunities, meaningful career pathways and generous benefits that go beyond what is typical in the temporary staffing industry, including employer-supported health coverage for eligible employees.That approach reflects a core belief behind the new division: flexible work should not mean disposable work.“Temporary and contract staffing needs to work for everyone,” Burrola said. “Employers need quality talent they can count on to contribute quickly, and workers need more than access to another short-term assignment. They need stability, stronger benefits and real opportunity. When you treat people better, you attract better people and that directly impacts the quality of the workforce we are able to deliver.”EZ Temps supports employers with high-volume staffing needs, urgent workforce gaps, seasonal demand, project-based hiring, compliance support and long-term workforce planning. Its services include temporary staffing, contract staffing, temp-to-hire placements, employer of record services, payroll support, compliance administration and workforce management solutions.The launch expands Boutique Recruiting’s ability to serve clients across a broader range of hiring needs, from executive search and direct hire placements to flexible workforce deployment. It also strengthens the firm’s position as a full-service talent partner for companies navigating changing labor demands, fluctuating workloads and increasing pressure to hire with greater speed and precision."The future of staffing depends on treating contingent talent as a long-term workforce strategy, not a short-term labor solution,” Burrola said. “EZ Temps gives companies a more reliable way to scale while creating a better employment experience for the people doing the work."For more information about EZ Temps, visit https://www.EZtemps.com or follow EZ Temps on LinkedIn About Boutique RecruitingBoutique Recruiting is a premier headhunting and contract staffing firm connecting companies across North America with world-class talent. Founded in 2014, the firm specializes in executive search, direct hire, temporary and contract placements across industries and professional levels. Known for its high standards, targeted outreach and rigorous vetting process, Boutique Recruiting works with top performers to give clients access to exceptional talent not typically available through traditional recruiting channels. The company’s 93 percent placement rate has earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list and as one of Staffing Industry Analysts’ Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms.For more information, visit www.boutiquerecruiting.com or www.eztemps.com

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