Miss Taiwanese American brings Taiwan to 500,000 on America's 250th birthday

Discover Taiwan: Miss Taiwanese American 2026 4th of July Parade

From an 8-year-old to an 80-year-old: over 100 Taiwanese Americans marched together at America's 250th birthday celebration to Discover Taiwan

Riding that float today, I hoped that Taiwanese Americans saw themselves in me, and felt a sense of belonging and celebration.” — Ami Wang, 2025-2026 Miss Taiwanese American

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 4th, 2026, Miss Taiwanese American (MTA) and Taiwan Tourism made history at the Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade, the largest Independence Day parade on the West Coast, as more than 100 Taiwanese American community members marched alongside the custom "Discover Taiwan" float in front of an estimated 500,000 spectators. The event marked America's 250th birthday and one of the most visible moments in MTA's history as a cultural ambassadorship organization.

The double-sided float, designed by MTA CEO Vera Yang, showcased Taiwan's landmarks, culture, and democratic identity, from Taipei 101 and Sun Moon Lake to indigenous heritage and the Tamkang Bridge, framed in patriotic red, white, and blue. The 2025–2026 MTA court, led by Queen Ami Wang, rode atop the float as cultural ambassadors as crowds along the 1.8-mile route cheered "Taiwan."

THE IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCE

Vera Yang, CEO of Miss Taiwanese American Pageant and Board Member of Taiwan Center, designed the float herself. She described the moment the parade came together:

"I put everything into this float for months. When I walked along the float as it rolled down the parade route, with community supporters from 8-year-old to 80-year-old, all carrying the same pride for both countries, it reminded me of why all of us worked so hard through late nights to execute this float."

"Representation for the Taiwanese American identity is at the root of everything we do here at Miss Taiwanese America. When I first immigrated here in 1992, I was one of the few Taiwanese students in school. The lack of representation meant that despite telling people I was Taiwanese, people just assumed I was Chinese, as nobody had heard of Taiwan.”

“Now, we get a chance to help Taiwanese Americans of all generations feel seen, all while celebrating our chosen identities. In the 1980s, my parents threw themselves into supporting Taiwan’s democracy movement. As a child who grew up in the tail end of Taiwan’s White Terror era, I learned early that freedom is precious, and democracy is never guaranteed. Showcasing a Discover Taiwan float with the Miss Taiwanese American court on America’s 250th birthday while our community celebrates both countries side-by-side- that’s my why.”

Queen Ami Wang, the 2025–2026 Miss Taiwanese American, reflected on what the day meant to her as a second-generation Taiwanese American:

"As I was born here to parents who immigrated to the US as children, growing up, there were times where I struggled to carry on both Taiwanese and American identities simultaneously. As I came to embrace my Taiwanese heritage through the values, the pride, the history, the language, and the delicious food, it helped me make sense of who I am as a person. Riding that float today, I hoped that Taiwanese Americans saw themselves in me, and felt a sense of belonging and celebration. I also hope it piqued others interest to Discover Taiwan and all that this beautiful green island has to offer.”

COMMUNITY IMPACT

MTA Court Members Jenn Huang, Audrey Chen, Alina Yang, Sabrina Chang, Amy Hu, and Ariel Lan were atop the float while over 100 volunteers extended Taiwan's presence across the entire parade route. The community response underscored the depth of support for Taiwan within Southern California's Taiwanese American community.

"Seeing more than 100 Taiwanese Americans march together, and hearing the crowd cheer 'Taiwan' along the route, was one of the most emotional moments I've experienced as part of this community," Yang added. "We are deeply honored to have partnered with the Taiwan Tourism Administration to bring this to life."

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About Miss Taiwanese American (MTA):

Miss Taiwanese American is the premier Taiwanese American cultural ambassadorship program, dedicated to promoting Taiwanese culture, values, and identity within mainstream American society. MTA titleholders serve as cultural ambassadors in civic, media, and community settings throughout their reign. Founder Gloria Yang also serves as self-presentation coach for the organization. For more information, visit misstaiwaneseamerican.com

About Taiwan Tourism:

Taiwan's tourism promotion mission centers on presenting Taiwan as a safe, welcoming, diverse, and must-visit international destination, with particular emphasis on reaching North American audiences through cultural events, community partnerships, and mainstream media engagement. For more information, visit https://eng.taiwan.net.tw/.

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