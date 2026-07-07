Achievable Launches FACTS™ to Map Student Mastery, Hold AI to a Higher Standard

FACTS maps every testable objective for an exam into a single source of truth for instruction, practice, and assessment, and holds all content to one standard.

Achievable tracks what students actually know — not just whether they got the answer right.” — Justin Pincar, Managing Director, Achievable

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achievable, an exam preparation platform built on evidence-based outcomes, today launched FACTS™ (Framework of Assessed Curriculum and Testable Skills), a methodology that maps everything an exam can test into thousands of precise, unambiguous learning objectives and makes them the single source of truth for every instructional chapter, review quiz, and practice exam on the platform. FACTS moves Achievable from assessing whether a learner can answer questions to mapping what a learner actually knows, and it holds Achievable's own use of artificial intelligence to a rigorous, transparent standard.

For each exam it supports, Achievable defines a complete map of testable objectives, each one explicit and measurable. Every instructional chapter teaches those objectives, every review quiz reinforces them, every practice exam measures mastery of them, and every progress view reports against them. Each lesson, question, and score shares a single language, making learning intentional and measurable.

"Achievable maps what students actually know — not just whether they got the answer right," said Justin Pincar, Managing Director at Achievable. "FACTS traces mastery through the relationships between concepts, so we pinpoint a learner's exact gaps and close them with precision — and that precision is what produces better outcomes on exam day."



From assessment to a connected map of knowledge

FACTS is built from the relationships between concepts, so each learner develops a personal map of what they know, where their gaps are, and what to do next. That map extends across every exam a learner takes. Objectives that overlap across exams carry a learner's mastery forward, so each new goal builds on the last and studying compounds over time.

A student preparing for the ACT, SAT, and CLT builds a shared foundation of content once, then concentrates on the strategies unique to each exam. A professional advancing from the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam to the FINRA Series 7 has their progress mapped precisely, closing the most important gaps before moving on to more advanced material. A candidate who has already passed the Series 63 shares regulatory content with the Series 66, so Achievable recognizes that mastery, reduces total study time, and preserves strong results. Achievable functions as a lifelong learning partner — a long-term record of what a learner knows.



A responsible standard for AI in education

FACTS also governs how Achievable uses AI. Generative tools now make it trivial to produce large volumes of educational content, and most of that content is unverified and disconnected from what exams actually measure. Achievable treats AI as a powerful tool that demands discipline. Subject-matter experts define what is testable, and FACTS holds every piece of content to the same standard — whether it was produced with the help of AI tooling or written from scratch by an expert. Each piece is placed within the framework's interconnected graph of testable objectives, methodologically validated, and reviewed for pedagogical soundness before it reaches a learner. Every piece clears the same bar, regardless of the tool that helped create it.

"AI is a powerful tool, and the responsible way to use it in education is to hold it to a higher standard," Pincar said. "At Achievable, every piece of content maps into our framework of testable objectives and clears our pedagogical review before it reaches a student, however it was produced. That is how our content stays trustworthy and authoritative as we scale."

The framework builds on Achievable's integration of Item Response Theory (IRT), the measurement approach used by major testing institutions. FACTS defines what each question should measure; IRT measures how well it does so, using large-scale learner response data to retire weaker items and prioritize the questions that most accurately distinguish mastery. Together, they make the platform more effective as more learners use it.

For learners, FACTS surfaces as clearer taxonomies, visible learning objectives, and richer progress analytics — replacing guesswork with a transparent view of exactly what they have mastered and what remains.



About Achievable

Achievable is an exam preparation platform built on evidence-based outcomes. Its courses combine a complete online textbook, adaptive review questions, and full-length practice exams to help learners pass high-stakes exams across finance (including the SIE and FINRA Series 6, 7, 9, 10, 63, 65, and 66), healthcare (including the MCAT, USMLE, NCLEX, and PTCE), and college and graduate admissions (including the ACT, SAT, CLT, GRE, and AP subjects). Achievable pairs subject-matter expertise with modern measurement science — including Item Response Theory and its FACTS™ framework — to deliver personalized, measurable, and durable learning outcomes. Learn more at achievable.me.



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