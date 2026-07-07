The DNA Company Announces a New Era in Personalized Health Insights

The DNA Company

New genetic report gives providers and patients data-backed insight into hormone therapy and peptide protocols

The DNA360™ integrates findings from peer-reviewed scientific & clinical literature, insights derived from supporting clients & practitioners utilizing functional genomics in clinical settings.” — Dr. Krista Kostroman, ND

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corona, California, USA, July 6, 2026 - For the first time, DNA360™, developed by The DNA Company, provides advanced genetic insights to help individuals and practitioners understand biological factors underlying hormone metabolism, cellular signaling pathways, and physiological responses relevant to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and peptide-based wellness protocols.

By evaluating genetic markers involved in hormone processing, detoxification, immune and inflammation regulation, cellular repair, and metabolic function, DNA360™ offers information that supports more personalized health and wellness discussions between individuals and their healthcare providers.

“This goes beyond the old one-size-fits-all supplement recommendations that you see all over TV and the internet, where consumers really have no idea what they are getting, if the supplements are in the form that their bodies can best absorb, or if their bodies can make use of it at all. The space around Living Protocols, food-based medicine, and HRT is the wild, wild west! People must be informed,” said Tracy Wood, CEO of The DNA Company.

DNA360™ continues The DNA Company's commitment to personalized wellness by providing insights into genetic factors associated with:

• Vitamin and nutrient metabolism

• Methylation pathways

• Detoxification processes

• Neurotransmitter function

• Energy production pathways

• Inflammatory response mechanisms

• Gut-related biological functions

• Cellular maintenance and repair pathways

The resulting report provides educational insights that may assist individuals and practitioners in developing more personalized approaches to nutrition, lifestyle, and wellness optimization.

Powered by Research and Clinical Observation

Chief Science Officer Dr. Krista Kostroman, ND, says, “The DNA360™ integrates findings from peer-reviewed scientific and clinical literature with insights derived from supporting clients and from supporting practitioners utilizing functional genomics in clinical settings.”

In addition to its own research, The DNA Company has analyzed aggregated observations from thousands of direct consultations. These real-world insights have contributed to the development of interpretive models designed to enhance understanding of genetic patterns and their potential relevance to health and wellness applications.

This combination of scientific evidence and observational data helps provide a more comprehensive framework for understanding functional genetics on a personal level, including actionable application of its results.

Delivering Actionable Wellness Intelligence

As interest in personalized healthcare continues to grow, DNA360™ provides practitioners and individuals with a comprehensive functional genetics platform designed to support more informed wellness conversations.

Whether exploring nutrition, supplementation, lifestyle interventions, hormone-related considerations, or emerging wellness strategies, DNA360™ delivers personalized genetic insights intended to help users better understand their unique biological makeup and support data-informed health decisions in partnership with qualified healthcare professionals.

For more information on DNA360™ and The DNA Company, contact clientcare@thednacompany.com or follow them on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

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About The DNA Company

The DNA Company is a functional genomics company based in Corona, California, USA. The company analyzes genetic markers to help individuals and practitioners build personalized health and wellness strategies. Its testing portfolio includes DNA360™, DNA180, DNAging, and DNA Gut 360, along with coaching programs, clinician consultations, and educational resources through DNA University and The DNA Talks podcast. The DNA Company is HIPAA compliant and CLIA certified.

Disclaimer

DNA360™ is intended for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, or mitigate any disease or medical condition. Genetic insights provided by DNA360™ should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individuals should consult with qualified healthcare professionals regarding any healthcare decisions.

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