Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández Honored to Perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening in Mexico City

Ballet Folklórico de México Ballet Folklórico de México Ballet Folklórico de México General Manager Salvador Lopez

Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández performed at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Being selected by our home country of Mexico to participate in the tournament kick-off was an incredible honor and a wonderful way to celebrate our country and our country’s artistry.” — Ballet Folklórico de México General Manager Salvador Lopez

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Currently celebrating its 75th anniversary, the internationally renowned and critically acclaimed Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández was privileged to be selected to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony prior to the tournament’s first match in Mexico City, Mexico, on Thursday, June 11, 2026. The celebrated performance comes on the eve of a much-anticipated 2027 United States tour announcement coming very soon.“Being selected by our home country of Mexico to participate in the tournament kick-off in the historic Mexico City Stadium with an audience of 83,000 in attendance was an incredible honor and a wonderful way to celebrate our country and our country’s artistry,” states Ballet Folklórico de México General Manager Salvador Lopez. “It’s an incredible moment in our company’s storied 75-year history in Mexico and as members of the international arts community.”Amalia Hernández created the Ballet Folklorico de Mexico in 1952. Her artistic motivation as choreographer was to recover and celebrate the traditions of Mexico through dance. Now, 75 years later, the company is considered the most important of its kind in the world. The company revolutionized the concept of traditional dance and transformed the history of Mexican dance, laying the groundwork and setting the tone for thousands of dance troupes in Mexico and abroad with the characteristic seal of its creator. Amalia Hernández carried out in-depth research in the different states of the Mexican Republic, studying not only the traditional dances, but also the music, customs and typical costumes and then imbuing them with new meaning, recreating them, staging them and spreading knowledge of them through the theater. Through avant-garde thinking, she designed a show and created a cultural management model characterized by efficiency and professionalism onstage.Today, her repertoire has become a classic, but one that is renewed, transformed and enriched with the passage of time. With more than 45 million spectators and countless recognitions, Amalia Hernández’s artistic legacy remains strong among large audiences, Mexican and from around the world, thanks to more than 120 original choreographies with great technical rigor, elaborate traditional costumes and wonderful dancers, consolidating itself as the best company in the world of its kind.Of Ballet Folklórico de México, Los Angeles Times writes, “Unequaled point of entry to the riches of a fabulous culture.” El Sol De Irapuato says, “The most emblematic folk-dance ensemble in our country and around the world, revolutionizing the concept of traditional dances and Mexican dance.”Ballet Folklórico de México tours under the general direction of Salvador Lopez, grandson of Amalia Hernández, and the artistic direction of Viviana Basanta Hernández, daughter of the late founder.The 2027 US Tour is expected to play in 30 cities from January through March of 2027. The tour is booked by IMG Artists, an international artist, tour and event management and consulting specializing in the performing arts and cultural entertainment. For more information, visit www.balletfolkloricodemexico.com IMG ARTISTS: The performing arts are an essential part of the human experience. IMG Artists are proud to play our part within the cultural ecosystem and are dedicated to connecting artists, creators and organizations with new, emerging and loyal audiences. Artist, tour and project management relies on passionate, empathetic, insightful multi-skilled individuals who are dedicated to their work. For forty years, IMG Artists’ team has provided the expertise, direction and support needed to develop artistically, commercially and strategically successful careers for an illustrious roster of artists and projects across three continents. We encourage collaboration and innovation within the cultural industries and forge distinctive relationships and partnerships to craft and advance endeavors that benefit our artists and projects, but also audiences, partners and intra-industry colleagues around the world. In addition to supporting artistic talent, we are committed to the care and development of each member of the IMGA Team. Most of our managers and senior team have been with the company since internships or first jobs or returned to the company after exploring other roles. We want to make sure that IMGA is a place where people are respected and encouraged, so that today’s assistant managers and interns are tomorrow’s leaders.

Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández

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