EUROPEAN STREET CAFE BRINGS NEARLY FIVE DECADES OF JACKSONVILLE HOSPITALITY TO DOWNTOWN’S RIVERFRONT PLAZA

City selects longtime local restaurant to help shape the dining experience at Jacksonville’s newest waterfront destination.

European Street Cafe has been selected by the City of Jacksonville to operate the café at the new Riverfront Plaza, bringing one of Jacksonville’s most recognizable, locally owned restaurant brands to the heart of Downtown’s reimagined riverfront.

The selection places one of Jacksonville’s longest-standing local restaurants at the center of Downtown’s riverfront transformation — and it is the first of many more restaurants to come along the St. Johns River. As Riverfront Plaza becomes the city’s newest gathering place, European Street Cafe will bring nearly five decades of trusted hospitality, familiar favorites and a welcoming atmosphere to the St. Johns River, creating a destination where people naturally come together.

Since the Zarka family took over Mr. Dunderbak’s at Regency Square Mall in 1980 and transformed it into European Street Cafe in 1990, the restaurant has become woven into the fabric of Jacksonville. Today, generations of families have gathered around its tables to enjoy great food, meaningful conversation and genuine hospitality. Soon, that same welcoming atmosphere will become part of Riverfront Plaza.

The Riverfront Plaza café will feature European Street Cafe’s signature overstuffed sandwiches, fresh soups and salads, decadent desserts, premium coffee, beer and wine, frozen treats, and kid-friendly offerings. Designed around both quality and efficiency, the café will provide quick grab-and-go service for Downtown employees during the workday while also creating an inviting destination for families, park visitors and eventgoers throughout the day and evening.

“Riverfront Plaza is being created as a place where Jacksonville comes together, and great public spaces deserve great local partners,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “European Street Cafe has been part of Jacksonville’s story for decades, and we’re excited to welcome them to the riverfront as they help create a vibrant gathering place for residents and visitors alike. Their commitment to hospitality and community makes them an outstanding fit for this exciting new chapter in Downtown Jacksonville.”

Riverfront Plaza is envisioned as a destination where recreation, dining, arts, entertainment and community life converge along Jacksonville’s waterfront. European Street Cafe was selected to play an integral role in activating the space and creating an experience that encourages residents and visitors to return throughout the year.

“Our vision for Riverfront Plaza has always extended beyond the park itself,” said Daryl Joseph, Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services for the City of Jacksonville. “We wanted to create an experience where quality dining, public programming and community life all come together. European Street Cafe understands Jacksonville and has built a reputation for creating welcoming spaces where people naturally gather. We’re looking forward to seeing them become an important part of the everyday experience along our riverfront.”

The opportunity carries special meaning for European Street Cafe owner Andy Zarka, who spent many afternoons at the former Jacksonville Landing.

“The Jacksonville Landing was a place where so many of us made memories with family and friends,” said Zarka. “I was one of them. I loved spending time there, enjoying a meal while looking out over the St. Johns River. To now have the opportunity to help create those same kinds of memories for future generations at Riverfront Plaza is something I’ll never take for granted. I’m honored, humbled and grateful that the City has entrusted European Street Cafe with this opportunity.”

The new café will be thoughtfully designed to complement Riverfront Plaza’s year-round calendar of festivals, concerts, community events and waterfront activities, serving as both a convenient destination for Downtown professionals and a gathering place for families enjoying the park.

“We’ve always believed that great food has a way of bringing people together,” Zarka said. “Whether someone is stopping in for one of our overstuffed sandwiches during lunch or grabbing a frozen treat with the kids after an afternoon at the playground, we want every visit to feel like a small part of someone’s Jacksonville story.”

European Street Cafe was selected in a public and competitive RFP process. The café is expected to open by late fall 2026. Additional details regarding the café buildout, opening timeline and grand opening celebration will be announced as the project progresses.