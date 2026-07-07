Payscout Highlights Strategic Partnership with Aktos to Deliver Flexible, Integrated Payment Solutions

Payscout and Aktos strengthen their partnership by delivering secure, integrated payment solutions that simplify operations and support business growth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payscout , a leading payment processing provider and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is proud to highlight its long-standing strategic partnership with Aktos, a collaboration built on innovation, seamless payment integrations, and a shared commitment to client success.Aktos has leveraged Payscout's proprietary Paywire gateway to deliver secure, flexible, and scalable payment solutions for its clients. Throughout the partnership, the two organizations have successfully completed numerous client migrations from legacy gateways and software platforms, helping businesses modernize their payment operations while maintaining a seamless customer experience."As we've continued to grow alongside Aktos, we've seen firsthand their dedication to delivering exceptional service and innovative payment solutions," said Manpreet Singh, President and Co-Founder of Payscout. "Their agility, customer-first mindset, and commitment to solving complex business challenges have made them an outstanding partner. Together, we've helped clients streamline payment acceptance, improve operational efficiency, and access flexible solutions that support long-term growth."As part of its continued collaboration with Payscout, Aktos participates in Payscout's 360 CFee program and utilizes both Paywire's credit card processing and ACH payment capabilities to provide flexible payment options tailored to evolving business needs.Through the combined Aktos and Paywire solution, clients benefit from:- Secure credit card and ACH payment processing- Flexible payment acceptance options tailored to business needs- Participation in Payscout's 360 CFee program- Streamlined migrations from legacy gateways and software platforms- Enhanced operational efficiency through integrated payment technology- Responsive implementation and support teams focused on client success"As we’ve continued to scale our platform alongside Payscout, we’ve seen firsthand their commitment to delivering secure, highly adaptable payment technology," said Peter Wang, CEO of Aktos. "Their reliable Paywire gateway, responsive support, and expertise in payment token migrations have made them an invaluable partner. Together, we’ve helped clients move away from their legacy collection software while ensuring payment plans and workflows transfer seamlessly."The continued partnership between Payscout and Aktos reflects a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering payment solutions that help businesses simplify processes, improve payment acceptance, and achieve their growth objectives.About PayscoutPayscout is a payment technology company with acquiring solutions for businesses across the United States. Payscout’s Paywire platform provides integrated payment processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management, Healthcare, Education, and enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. As an MBE-certified entity, Payscout meets the requirements as a minority business enterprise, presenting an opportunity for businesses to partner with a diverse, reputable experienced thought leader in the payments industry. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online and eCommerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions.For more information, please visit www.payscout.com About AktosAktos is helping lead the industry into the future: empowering collectors with class-leading technologies to efficiently collect, stay compliant and build trust with consumers, and transcend cost pressures to new revenue heights previously thought impossible.For more information, please visit www.aktos.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.