American Industrial Chemicals Inc Reports 4 Percent Mineral Recovery Uplift With TAS96 Reagent in Pyrite Trial

Commercial pyrite circuit trial shows TAS96 cyanide-replacement reagent improved recovery while supporting safer mineral processing.

The transition away from cyanide in mineral processing is happening now, and TAS96 was engineered to close the performance gap.” — Chief Technical Officer, American Industrial Chemicals Inc

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Industrial Chemicals Inc (AICI), a US-based manufacturer and global distributor of specialty chemicals and industrial raw materials, today announced commercial-scale results from a live trial of its TAS96 cyanide-replacement flotation reagent. The trial, conducted at an active pyrite processing circuit, recorded a 4% uplift in mineral recovery compared to the facility's previous cyanide-based reagent program — with AICI's technical team providing full on-site commissioning and monitoring support throughout the duration of the trial.

The global mining industry faces mounting pressure from environmental regulators, institutional investors, and end-market buyers to phase out sodium cyanide in mineral processing operations. Cyanide management carries significant liability: accidental spills, strict transport regulations, and the reputational exposure associated with its use have made it one of the highest-priority sustainability issues in modern mining chemicals and reagents procurement. Despite this pressure, performance trade-offs have historically made cyanide replacement difficult to justify at scale — until now.

TAS96 was developed by AICI's in-house R&D and formulation team as a direct-replacement collector reagent engineered to match — and in documented trials, exceed — the recovery performance of conventional cyanide programs in sulphide and pyrite flotation circuits. Unlike generic alternatives, TAS96 is supplied with full Safety Data Sheets (SDS), Technical Data Sheets (TDS), and a Certificate of Analysis for every batch, ensuring that mine operators can maintain their own documentation and audit requirements without interruption. The reagent is backed by AICI's custom chemical blending and technical services, including application chemists who embed with client teams to optimise dosage and circuit performance.

"The transition away from cyanide in mineral processing is no longer a future ambition — it is happening now, driven by ESG commitments, regulatory evolution, and the commercial reality that safer alternatives can deliver equal or superior recovery outcomes. TAS96 was engineered specifically to close the performance gap, and these results confirm we have achieved that at commercial scale."

— Chief Technical Officer, American Industrial Chemicals Inc

Beyond reagent performance, the trial underscores a broader capability that differentiates AICI in the global specialty chemicals supplier landscape. Operating from its headquarters at The Tower, Norwalk, Connecticut, and supported by a network of 14 bonded warehousing hubs across key port locations, the company maintains inventory continuity and dual-sourced supply for critical molecules — insulating mining clients from spot-market disruptions that have plagued chemical supply chains since 2020. AICI currently serves manufacturers, formulators, and mine operators across more than 60 countries, with a documented on-time delivery rate of 98.4%.

Quality assurance is central to AICI's value proposition. The company holds ISO 9001 and FSSC 22000 certifications, and maintains independent batch retains for a minimum of two years. Every shipment — including TAS96 — leaves with a full Certificate of Analysis, SDS, and TDS. For mining operations subject to environmental audits or supply chain due-diligence requirements, this documentation standard eliminates the administrative friction that frequently delays reagent procurement. AICI also maintains full REACH and TSCA compliance documentation across its active catalogue of 164 products.

TAS96 is part of AICI's expanded mining chemicals and reagents portfolio, which encompasses 35 active SKUs including xanthates (PAX, PBX, SAX, SEX, SIBX, SIPX), dithiophosphates, frothers including MIBC and pine oil, hydroxamic acid collectors, depressants, and sodium hydrosulfide. The portfolio is designed to support the full froth flotation reagent suite across copper, gold, lead-zinc, nickel, and pyrite circuits, with technical application support available for circuit optimisation, collector blending, and dosage trials. Mining operators seeking to evaluate TAS96 or the broader collector and frother range can request samples and technical data at americanindustrialchemicalsinc.com/contact.

AICI's product reach extends well beyond the mining sector. The company supplies water treatment chemicals including coagulants, disinfectants and scale inhibitors to municipal, industrial and recreational water operators; food and feed chemicals audited to FSSC 22000 and FAMI-QS standards; and a broad range of industrial chemicals, solvents, glycols, alkalis, and agricultural intermediates. This cross-sector depth allows the company to serve as a single-source specialty chemicals partner for complex manufacturers operating across multiple product lines — reducing supplier count, simplifying documentation, and consolidating logistics.

Mine operators, procurement managers, and engineering teams interested in evaluating TAS96 or requesting technical documentation are encouraged to contact AICI's sales team directly. Bulk sample quantities are available on request, and AICI's application chemists can be engaged to support circuit trials. Further information on the company's bulk chemical supply capabilities and full product catalogue is available at americanindustrialchemicalsinc.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS INC

American Industrial Chemicals Inc is a US-based manufacturer and global distributor of specialty chemicals, industrial raw materials, additives and custom formulations, headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. Founded in 2003, the company serves formulators, miners, and manufacturers across more than 60 countries with a catalogue of 164 active products spanning acids, alkalis, solvents, glycols, mining reagents, water treatment chemicals, food-grade additives and agricultural intermediates. AICI holds ISO 9001 and FSSC 22000 certifications and is committed to the Responsible Care® program. All products are shipped with full SDS, TDS and Certificate of Analysis. Learn more at americanindustrialchemicalsinc.com.

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