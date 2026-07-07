Ascendium Launches Jurni to Help Students Stay Enrolled and Prepare for Repayment

Ascendium has launched Jurni, a student success platform delivering personalized guidance, timely reminders, and practical support designed for real students.

Too many students are falling behind or stopping out not because they lack potential, but because they’re navigating financial pressure, stress, and competing responsibilities without enough support.” — Brett Lindquist, Vice President of Communications at Ascendium

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 40 million Americans have stopped out of college without earning a credential, and millions of student loan borrowers are struggling to stay current on repayment. As stress-induced pressures from finances, childcare and work demands, and economic uncertainty continue to disrupt student progress, institutions are searching for better ways to help students stay enrolled and move forward.To address these challenges, Ascendium has launched Jurni, a research-backed student success platform that delivers personalized guidance, timely reminders, and practical support designed for real student life.Jurni was built to provide proactive, continuous support before small challenges become bigger barriers. Through microlearning experiences, tailored guidance, and ongoing engagement, Jurni helps students turn simple actions into meaningful progress throughout their educational journey.The platform delivers:• Bite-sized guidance built around real student challenges.• Timely reminders and nudges that help students stay on track.• Personalized content tailored to different student experiences and needs.• Practical tools and next steps that help students keep moving forward.Jurni addresses many of the challenges most connected to student stop-outs and repayment struggles, including planning for school and careers, childcare and family responsibilities, managing money, staying motivated, and navigating stress and financial pressure. The platform recognizes that learners are often balancing work, family responsibilities, financial strain, and other pressures alongside school. It was intentionally built around the experiences and responsibilities that shape how many students move through postsecondary education."Too many students are falling behind or stopping out not because they lack potential, but because they’re navigating financial pressure, stress, and competing responsibilities without enough support,” said Brett Lindquist, Vice President of Communications at Ascendium. “Jurni was created to meet learners where they are with practical, personalized guidance that helps them stay engaged, continue progressing, and prepare for what comes next."Built on more than 55 years of experience supporting student success and student loan repayment, Jurni reflects Ascendium’s long-standing commitment to helping learners successfully navigate postsecondary education and repayment. The platform combines research-backed approaches with practical, student-centered experiences designed around how students actually engage today.To learn more about Jurni, visit gojurni.com About Ascendium: Ascendium Education Group is committed to making education and training after high school a reality for learners from low-income backgrounds. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, we fund initiatives across the U.S. that help learners from low-income backgrounds achieve upward mobility; provide student and employee success solutions to colleges and businesses; invest in education-focused innovations to improve learner outcomes; and provide information, tools, and counseling to help millions of borrowers successfully repay their federal student loans. While we have many roles, we have one goal — elevating opportunity by creating a world where everyone can rise to their highest potential. To learn more, visit ascendiumeducation.org

Jurni Helps You Stay on Track in School and Life

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