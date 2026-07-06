Deputies Investigate Drive-By Shooting Call, Suspect Arrested, No One Injured

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in a residential neighborhood, southeast of I-90 and Hwy. 902. The suspect’s vehicle was located by a Kalispell Tribal Police Officer shortly thereafter, and the suspect was detained. Through the investigation, Deputies developed probable cause to charge the suspect with felony Drive-By Shooting and other misdemeanor charges.

On July 4, 2026, at approximately 8:05 pm, Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a drive-by shooting that was later determined to have occurred near the intersection of S. Parway Lane and S. West Terrace Drive.

The callers reported that the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Kade J. Mills, shot a pistol out of his car window three times.

Soon after, a Kalispell Tribal Police Officer advised that he located Mills’ vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and detained Mills at Northern Quest Casino. The Officer also noted that Mills was driving recklessly, traveling at approximately 60 mph in a posted 45 mph zone while changing lanes, and failing to yield to pedestrians and traffic, before the Officer initiated the traffic stop.

A Deputy arrived at Mills’ location, and from the outside of the suspect’s vehicle, he observed a spent shell casing inside.

Deputies learned the witnesses had met with Mills, and he showed them a handgun. He wanted to fire the pistol in the residential neighborhood, but they told him no. While driving toward the casino to attend the fireworks show, the witnesses in a separate car observed Mills fire the pistol from his vehicle three times into the air near S. Parway Lane and S. West Terrace Drive. Mills was the only person in his vehicle.

Knowing this was a residential neighborhood with multiple homes in close proximity to each other, Deputies searched the area but thankfully did not find anyone injured or any property damage.

Mills was advised of his rights and agreed to answer questions. He admitted to shooting “a couple bullets,” saying, “It wasn’t like harmful man.” When asked what he was shooting at, he replied, “The sky man. It was nothing serious man.” He advised the pistol, a 9mm, was inside his car.

With probable cause to charge Mills, he was advised that he was under arrest for Drive-By Shooting, a felony.

Deputies seized his vehicle as evidence pending a search warrant and learned that Mills’ driving privileges were suspended.

Mills was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail on a felony charge of Drive-By Shooting, and misdemeanor charges of Reckless Driving and Driving while Suspended. At his probable cause review, Spokane County Superior Court Judge T. Hazel set Mills’ total case bond at $25,000, and he remains in custody at the time of this release.

This is an active investigation, and no further information is currently available.