Pastør21 AI Assessed "Awardable" for DARPA ERIS Marketplace

Pastør21 AI achieves "awardable" status on DARPA's ERIS Marketplace, readying its explainable-AI genomic platform for defense and biothreat attribution.

Achieving awardable status in the ERIS Marketplace means our platform is ready to move from competitive assessment to real mission impact” — Jonathan Monk, Co-Founder and CTO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 6, 2026 – Pastør21 AI, a leading provider of explainable-AI genomic-intelligence software for pathogen surveillance and biothreat attribution, announced that it has achieved "awardable" status through DARPA Expedited Research Innovation System (ERIS) Marketplace.

Pastør21 AI's solutions are designed to transform global genomic data into precise, field-deployable pathogen identification and biothreat attribution. "Achieving awardable status in the ERIS Marketplace means our platform is ready to move from competitive assessment to real mission impact," said Jonathan Monk, Co-Founder and CTO of Pastør21 AI. "It puts precise, field-deployable pathogen surveillance and attribution directly in front of the government customers who need it — telling them not just what a pathogen is, but what it can do and where it came from."

Pastør21 AI's video, “Building a High-Resolution Global Pangenome Database for Rapid Surveillance and In-Field Diagnosis”, accessible only by government customers with a .mil email address on the DARPA ERIS Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company decomposes pathogen pangenomes into "phylons" — sets of co-occurring genes that define closely related strain subgroups — to generate unique DNA-marker signatures for rapid in-field diagnosis and biothreat attribution.

Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create an ERIS Marketplace account at www.darpaconnect.us/eris.

About Pastør21 AI:

Pastør21 AI builds explainable-AI genomic-intelligence software that turns global pangenomic data into actionable surveillance, diagnostics, and biothreat attribution for national security and public health. Its platform operates on edge devices even without network connectivity and is validated against a worldwide pipeline of clinical isolates annotated with treatment and outcome histories.

For more information or media requests, contact: media@p21ai.com.

About the ERIS Marketplace:

The DARPA ERIS Marketplace is a transformative digital platform designed to accelerate acquisition velocity and advance national security innovation. All 7-minute Awardable solutions housed in the Marketplace have been assessed via competitive procedures against a comprehensive scoring rubric and are readily available for selection, negotiation, and award by government customers with a Marketplace account. By streamlining the procurement process, the ERIS Marketplace empowers DoW organizations to rapidly develop or acquire disruptive technologies that address the evolving challenges of defense and security. Industry and academia are encouraged to showcase their innovative solutions, connecting directly with DARPA and other government customers seeking revolutionary research and technology. Learn more at: www.darpaconnect.us/eris.

For media requests, please contact outreach@darpa.mil; for all other requests related to the ERIS Marketplace, please contact eris@darpa.mil.

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