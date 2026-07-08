Elior North America Announces Leadership Changes in Healthcare & Senior Living Segment

Dan Lewis, President of Healthcare & Senior Living, Elior North America

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elior North America, one of the nation’s leading foodservice operators in contract catering and hospitality services, has named Dan Lewis as the new President of Healthcare & Senior Living, effective July 1, 2026. He replaces Trish Spellman, who served as President since 2023 and now moves into the role of Executive Vice President of Organizational Alignment for Elior North America.

“Dan brings a proven track record of success to Elior North America after navigating strategy across many service industries,” said Brittany Mayer-Schuler, Chief Operating Officer of Elior North America. “With his valuable experience and our positive momentum, he is well-positioned to enhance our relationships and continue delivering best-in-class hospitality.”

Lewis arrives at Elior North America with more than 20 years of leadership experience, holding major roles in large healthcare and service-related organizations, most recently as Senior Vice President of Operational Excellence. In this role, he will oversee operations and strategy of a segment that serves more than 10 million meals annually.

Elior North America’s Healthcare & Senior Living segment welcomes Lewis during a time of strong momentum and growth both in operations, and team member recognition. Recently partnering with some of the most prestigious life plan communities in the country, and seeing chefs crowned as winners of the inaugural Healthcare Recipe Contest from FoodService Director.

“I’m honored to join Elior North America at such an important and exciting moment,” said Lewis. “This role brings together my passion for serving our communities, and my commitment to developing the teams whose dedication elevates the experience for those we are privileged to serve.”

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience, and 16,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers' experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

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