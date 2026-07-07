Monarca Movers Expands Dedicated Moving Service to Knox-Henderson and North Dallas

Monarca Movers Dallas Staff

Longtime Dallas moving company deepens its footprint in North Dallas neighborhoods with a service line tailored to the area's homes and high-rise apartments

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monarca Movers , a locally owned Dallas moving company operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2008, today announced an expanded moving service dedicated to the Knox-Henderson corridor and surrounding North Dallas neighborhoods. The move responds to growing relocation demand in one of the city's fastest-changing residential districts.As more residents settle into the Knox-Henderson, Highland Park, and Uptown-adjacent areas, the company has built out a neighborhood-focused service designed around the specific challenges of moving in North Dallas such as narrow residential streets, historic homes with tight staircases, and mid-rise apartment buildings with strict loading-dock and elevator requirements."Every neighborhood in Dallas moves a little differently, and North Dallas is a great example," said Audiel Estrada, Owner at Monarca Movers. "A move into a 1920s bungalow off Knox Street isn't the same job as a third-floor apartment on Cole Avenue. Our goal is to give residents a crew that already knows these blocks, these buildings, and how to get in and out without the headaches."The expanded service covers residential and commercial relocations, packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, and short- and long-term storage. Details on the company's North Dallas coverage are available on its dedicated Knox-Henderson moving page.For residents searching for movers near them in the Knox-Henderson and North Dallas area, the company emphasized that local familiarity is what separates a smooth move from a stressful one. Crews trained on the area's parking constraints, building rules, and traffic patterns can plan routes and timing that reduce delays on move day.Monarca Movers is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, and is registered under USDOT and TXDOT as a Texas household-goods carrier. The company has served the DFW region for more than 15 years and maintains strong ratings across Google, Yelp, and Trustpilot.Residents planning a move can request a free quote by calling (972) 296-5946 or visiting monarcamovers.com.

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