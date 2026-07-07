Envu Partners with Greencell to Launch Fiata Boost — a Microbial Biostimulant Now Registered in Three European Markets

Envu announced an exclusive partnership with Greencell to introduce Fiata Boost, a new microbial biostimulant for golf, sports turf and ornamentals in Europe.

Exclusive partnership combines microbial innovation and field expertise to support more resilient turf and ornamental plants under environmental stress.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envu, a global environmental science company delivering innovations that protect and enhance environments around the world, today announced an exclusive partnership with Greencell, a pioneer in microbial biotechnology, to introduce Fiata Boost, a patent-pending microbial biostimulant for golf, sports turf and ornamentals.Fiata Boost combines carefully selected microbial actives with specific co-formulants to help turf and ornamentals better withstand drought, heat and intensive use while supporting stronger growth and recovery. Biostimulants derived from naturally occurring microorganisms support plant performance by enhancing physiological processes rather than targeting pests or diseases directly.As part of its 360-degree innovation strategy, Envu continues to expand its portfolio of biological and bio-based technologies that complement conventional turf and ornamental management programs — responding to evolving regulatory expectations and the growing need for sustainable inputs as climate variability increases."Envu continuously strives to deliver innovations for greenkeepers and growers that offer high performance with low environmental impact, and Fiata Boost is a great example of this,” said Bernard Jacqmin, chief innovation and regulatory officer at Envu. “Together with Greencell, we've developed an exclusive low-impact microbial biostimulant designed to support stronger, more resilient turf and ornamental plants under drought, heat and intensive use."Envu identified Greencell as a strategic partner with deep expertise in isolating, optimizing and producing and selling microbial strains at scale, supported by more than 25 years of experience across the food, agriculture, environmental, nutraceutical and cosmetics industries."Microbial biostimulants can help strengthen plant resilience and reduce pressure on conventional inputs — an outcome that matters more than ever as climate variability increases,” said Jean-Yves Berthon, CEO of Greencell. “With Fiata Boost, we are bringing scientific rigor and field reality into one efficient and resilient solution."Fiata Boost has been extensively evaluated under real-world conditions. The formulation — built around a differentiated combination of bacterial and fungal strains — was validated through more than 40 field trials conducted over four years across the United States and four European countries, demonstrating statistically significant improvements compared to untreated controls.“Unlike many biological solutions introduced with limited field validation, Fiata Boost has been widely evaluated under real-world conditions across multiple geographies and environments,” said Sophie Beillon, Turf and Ornamentals Product Manager, EMEA, Envu. “The combination of microbial expertise from Greencell, field validation, and customer-focused development from Envu makes this partnership especially promising for the future of turf and ornamentals management.”Fiata Boost is already registered in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Germany. Envu expects to achieve registration across the European Union within the coming months.About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 250 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs more than 1,000 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com About GreencellFounded in 2000 as part of the Greentech Group and headquartered in Clermont-Limagne, France, Greencell is a pioneer in microbial biotechnology with more than 25 years of expertise in developing, producing, and marketing micro-organisms and microbial derivatives. A leader in the emerging field of new agronomy, Greencell was the first company in France to obtain authorization for a microbial fertilizer. Its product portfolio spans biofertilization, biostimulation, and biocontrol, as well as applications in environmental remediation, agro-industry, and human and animal health. Greencell selects microorganisms naturally present in soil and plants and develops them into innovative ingredients used across agriculture, environmental management, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. For more information, visit greencell-tech Contacts for media inquiries:Jennifer Poore (Envu)E-mail: jennifer.poore@envu.comKate Hayes (Envu agency partner)E-mail: khayes@hlkagency.comAntonin Galien (Greencell)E-mail: antoningalien@greencell.techFind more information at www.envu.com Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/envu Forward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

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