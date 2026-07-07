Campbell Clinic Physicians Release 15th Edition of World's Leading Orthopaedic Surgery Textbook

Campbell Clinic physicians have released the 15th edition of Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics, the internationally recognized four-volume textbook that has become the definitive reference for orthopaedic surgeons worldwide. Edited by Campbell Clinic physicians Drs. Frederick M. Azar, Jeffrey R. Sawyer and Thomas W. (Quin) Throckmorton, the 15th edition features significant updates in evidence-based surgical techniques, minimally invasive procedures, robotic-assisted surgeries and more. Often referred to as the "bible of orthopaedic surgery," Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics has served as the gold standard reference for generations of orthopaedic surgeons, residents and healthcare professionals alike. The four-volume set and accompanying e-Book offer step-by-step procedural guidance, practical surgical techniques and searchable content, videos and digital learning tools for computers, tablets and smartphones.

Renowned Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics continues a decades-long legacy of advancing orthopaedic education and patient care worldwide

Our priorities are faith, family and the care of our patients. In that way, Campbell’s Operative Orthopaedics is both timeless and modern at the same time.” — Dr. Frederick Azar, Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Campbell Clinic physicians have released the 15th edition of Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics , the internationally recognized four-volume textbook that has become the definitive reference for orthopaedic surgeons worldwide. Published by Elsevier, the latest edition reflects decades of surgical expertise while incorporating the newest advancements shaping orthopaedic care across the globe. Often referred to as the "bible of orthopaedic surgery," Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics has served as the gold standard reference for generations of orthopaedic surgeons, residents and healthcare professionals alike. Translated into six languages and found on the bookshelves of nearly every practicing orthopaedic surgeon, the textbook is a testament to Campbell Clinic's lasting influence on orthopaedic education and the global impact of Memphis medicine.Edited by Campbell Clinic physicians Drs. Frederick M. Azar, Jeffrey R. Sawyer and Thomas W. (Quin) Throckmorton, the 15th edition features significant updates in evidence-based surgical techniques, minimally invasive and percutaneous procedures, robotic-assisted surgery, 3D printing, custom implants and enhanced digital learning resources. Each editor brings to the table a perspective rooted in their years of experience and area of subspecialty: Dr. Azar in sports medicine, Dr. Throckmorton in shoulder/elbow, and Dr. Sawyer in pediatric orthopaedics. The edition also includes expanded procedural videos, new treatment algorithms, updated clinical photography and Campbell's Concept boxes that share practical insights from Campbell Clinic experts.The publication has also been selected as a 2026 Doody's Core Title, recognizing it as one of the most essential resources in orthopaedics for medical libraries and healthcare professionals."I've written chapters for the past 20 years, but as an editor, I get to see the entire breadth and scope of what we do at Campbell Clinic," said Dr. Jeffrey Sawyer. "It's exciting to see my partners who are not only experts in patient care, but also to see what they are doing on the academic side and their thoughts about surgery, both the past and the present."Sawyer said the textbook reflects Campbell Clinic's longstanding commitment to education and improving patient outcomes worldwide."We teach residents and students,” he says. “This allows us to take a learner and give them some guided reading or guided learning that we can then discuss to make their clinical practice better. That's what we want: better care for our patients. We can share our experiences, the things we do well and the things we wish we had done differently, with learners across the country and across the world. We've expanded our reach to improve patient care not only here at home, but around the country and overseas."For Dr. Thomas (Quin) Throckmorton, the textbook represents a legacy that continues to shape the education of future orthopaedic surgeons."For it to be a resource even all these years later for learners and practicing physicians is really an impressive legacy and something we try to live up to," Throckmorton said. "We can take a learner who needs to know how to perform a case and provide step-by-step instructions to guide them through it, along with videos that supplement and reinforce the learning. I’ve had the opportunity to visit almost every continent and there’s a copy of Campbell’s Operative in almost every orthopaedic department that I’ve seen.”Dr. Frederick Azar said the publication embodies the values that have defined Campbell Clinic for more than a century."We prescribe to the ideals of lifelong learning and giving back to our profession, whether it's through teaching, education, research or leadership,” he said. "Our priorities are faith, family and the care of our patients. In that way, Campbell’s Operative Orthopaedics is both timeless and modern at the same time."The 15th edition of Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics, curated and administered by the Campbell Clinic Foundation, provides comprehensive, evidence-based guidance covering the full spectrum of orthopaedic procedures. Designed as both a foundational educational resource and an everyday clinical reference, the four-volume set and accompanying e-Book offer step-by-step procedural guidance, practical surgical techniques and access to searchable content, videos and digital learning tools for computers, tablets and smartphones.The 15th edition of Campbell’s Operative Orthopaedics is available through major booksellers, including Amazon , and directly through Elsevier . It may also be ordered by telephone at 1-800-545-2522. Campbell Clinic has also donated a copy to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library in Memphis, making this landmark resource available to the local community.About the Authors:The 15th edition of Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics is co-edited by three internationally recognized orthopaedic surgeons and educators from Campbell Clinic:*Dr. Frederick M. Azar: physician at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and Harold Boyd Chair of the UT Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Biomedical Engineering in the College of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center*Dr. Jeffrey R. Sawyer: physician at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, professor in the Campbell Clinic Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center*Dr. Thomas W. (Quin) Throckmorton: physician at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, professor in the Campbell Clinic Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Tennessee Health Science CenterTogether, these three bring decades of clinical expertise, research and teaching experience to the publication, continuing Campbell Clinic's longstanding tradition of advancing orthopaedic education, clinical research and improving patient care around the world.About Campbell Clinic Foundation:The Campbell Clinic Foundation exists to support medical education, orthopaedic research and patient care and outreach. We are affiliated with Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, an internationally recognized pioneer in orthopaedic surgery and group of orthopaedic physicians, researchers and allied health professionals located in the Mid-South region. The Foundation facilitates surgeon education through medical residency and fellowship programs as well as leading-edge orthopaedic research and is committed to lifelong bone and joint health for all through diverse community outreach programs. For more information, visit https://campbell-foundation.org/ About Campbell Clinic:Founded by the late Willis C. Campbell, M.D. in 1909, Campbell Clinic is a full-service orthopaedic clinic that operates 30 locations in the southeast region fueled by a team of 140+ providers and more than 1,200 employees. Campbell Clinic is recognized as a national and international leader in the field of orthopaedics. Campbell Clinic physicians care for patients by integrating the latest orthopaedic treatment interventions and medical advancements in musculoskeletal care. Campbell Clinic specialists are experts in their fields, leaders in clinical research, and innovators of advanced modalities, treating all adult and pediatric musculoskeletal conditions. Campbell Clinic is proud to offer a full spectrum of care for all types of orthopaedic conditions including sports medicine, hip, knee, spine, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, orthopaedic oncology, orthopaedic trauma, pediatric orthopaedics, general orthopaedics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and urgent ortho care. For more information, visit www.campbellclinic.com

Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics: 15th Edition

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