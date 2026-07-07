Lifted Made Welcomes White House Call for Federal Hemp Regulation, Urges Congress to Push Safety, Innovation, Certainty

Industry pioneer says responsible regulation—not prohibition—is the path forward for America's hemp economy

LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD)

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KENOSHA, Wis. — July 1, 2026 — Lifted Made , one of the nation's pioneering hemp-derived cannabinoid companies and the parent company behind leading consumer brands including Urb and Highlandia , today welcomed the White House's recent call for Congress to pursue a comprehensive federal regulatory framework for hemp-derived products rather than allowing broad restrictions on hemp cannabinoids to take effect later this year.For more than a decade, Lifted Made has helped shape the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry through responsible product innovation, rigorous quality standards, and an unwavering commitment to consumer safety, regulatory compliance, and scientific transparency. As one of the companies that helped build today's legal hemp marketplace, Lifted Made has consistently advocated for policies that encourage innovation while protecting consumers and supporting responsible operators.The administration's request signals growing recognition that consumers, businesses, and regulators are better served through clear, science-based oversight than through broad prohibitions that create uncertainty across one of the fastest-growing sectors in consumer packaged goods.As one of the earliest innovators in the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry, Lifted Made has spent years helping define what responsible manufacturing should look like—from rigorous third-party testing and transparent labeling to age-gated sales, compliant packaging, and product innovation that prioritizes both consumer experience and safety.Today, that commitment continues through brands like Urb, one of the industry's most recognized hemp-derived cannabinoid brands, and Highlandia, the company's innovative line of hemp-derived THC beverages designed to introduce consumers to a premium, approachable beverage experience."Lifted Made has always believed the future of this industry depends on consumer trust," said Nick Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made. "We've never asked for less oversight—we've consistently advocated for smarter regulation built around science, product quality, transparency, and accountability. Responsible businesses want clear rules because they protect consumers, reward companies doing things the right way, and create the certainty needed to continue investing in American manufacturing, innovation, and jobs."The White House's recommendation comes as hemp businesses nationwide continue navigating an inconsistent patchwork of state regulations and ongoing federal uncertainty. Industry leaders have long argued that comprehensive national standards would strengthen consumer protections while allowing legitimate businesses to compete on quality, safety, and compliance."For years, responsible operators have invested heavily in laboratory testing, compliant manufacturing, responsible packaging, and quality control because we believe those standards should define this industry," Warrender continued. "Unfortunately, regulatory uncertainty has often placed companies committed to compliance in the same conversation as bad actors. A thoughtful federal framework helps eliminate unsafe products while allowing responsible businesses to continue serving consumers safely and responsibly."Lifted Made believes Congress now has an opportunity to establish a modern regulatory framework that reflects the maturity of today's hemp marketplace while protecting consumers and supporting American businesses.The company believes the next chapter of the hemp industry should include:Science-based federal regulations that prioritize consumer safety.National manufacturing, testing, and labeling standards.Strong enforcement against unsafe and non-compliant products.Regulatory certainty that encourages investment, innovation, and American job creation.Clear legal pathways for compliant hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including emerging beverage formats."As pioneers in this industry, we've seen firsthand how innovation and responsibility can coexist," Warrender said. "Brands like Urb have helped establish new cannabinoid categories, while Highlandia represents the next evolution of hemp-derived beverages. Innovation doesn't happen without trust, and trust comes from clear standards, consistent enforcement, and responsible operators committed to doing things the right way.""As Congress considers its next steps, we encourage policymakers to continue engaging with responsible manufacturers, retailers, farmers, public health experts, and industry leaders. Regulation—not prohibition—is the best path to protecting consumers while allowing one of America's most innovative emerging industries to continue growing."About Lifted MadeLifted Made, a subsidiary of publicly traded LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: LIFD), is one of the hemp industry's pioneering manufacturers and innovators, developing award-winning cannabinoid products that emphasize quality, safety, compliance, and consumer education. Through category-leading brands including Urb—one of the nation's best-known hemp-derived cannabinoid brands—and Highlandia, its premium line of hemp-derived THC beverages, Lifted Made continues to shape the future of the hemp industry through responsible innovation and manufacturing excellence. The company also produces hemp-free wellness products under the Mielos brand and maintains strategic investments across the beverage and wellness sectors.

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