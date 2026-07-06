12 People Killed, Over 180 Injured During 2026 Independence Day Travel Period
For Immediate Release:
July 6, 2026
(Atlanta, GA) – During the 78-hour Independence Day holiday travel period, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated nine fatal traffic crashes, while local law enforcement agencies investigated three additional fatalities, resulting in a total of 12 traffic-related deaths statewide.
The holiday travel period began at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5. The Atlanta Police Department, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported fatal crashes.
In addition to fatalities, Troopers investigated over 295 traffic crashes across the state, with 15 involving commercial motor vehicles. These crashes resulted in more than 180 injuries. GSP Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Officers conducted the following enforcement activity:
- Traffic Stops - 20,208
- Citations – 10,806
- Warnings – 14,657
- DUI Arrests - 425
- Seatbelt Violations – 1,099
- Child Restraint Violations - 235
These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change at any time after the holiday travel period.
2026 Independence Day Holiday Traffic Count (78-hour Holiday Period)
Thursday, July 2, at 6:00 p.m. - Sunday, July 5, at 11:59 p.m.
|Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia
|Deaths
|Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers
|9 (8 crashes investigated)
|Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies
|3 (3 crashes investigated)
|Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period
|12 (11 crashes investigated)
|GSP Troops
|Agencies Reporting Fatalities
|
Total
Fatalities
|Troop A
|GSP Post 41-LaFayette
|3
|Troop B
|None
|0
|Troop C
|Cobb County SO, Atlanta PD
|2
|Troop D
|GSP Post 44-Forsyth (2), GSP Post 1-Griffin
|3
|Troop E
|Richmond County SO
|1
|Troop F
|GSP Post 45-Statesboro
|1
|Troop G
|GSP Post 10-Americus
|1
|Troop H
|None
|0
|Troop I
|GSP Post 16-Hazelhurst
|1
|TOTAL
|12
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