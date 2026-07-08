The Money Advantage Helps Families Build a Legacy of More Than Money

The Money Advantage helps wealth creators grow and protect their wealth, make confident financial decisions, and pass on values and purpose alongside assets.

Our goal is for families to pass on values, not just money, and to perpetuate their prosperity for generations.” — Lucas Marshall

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across North America grapple with the complexities of preserving and growing wealth across generations, The Money Advantage is drawing attention for its distinctive approach to long-term financial empowerment. The Money Advantage team works with high-achieving entrepreneurs and high-paid professionals, centers its work on a guiding principle: that true wealth is not only about what a family earns or accumulates, but how they steward it, protect it, communicate about it, and use it to strengthen future generations.At a time when intergenerational wealth transfer is becoming an increasingly critical financial challenge, The Money Advantage offers a framework that goes beyond traditional financial conversations by helping families align their money with their mission, values, relationships, and long-term vision. Its mission -- to help wealth creators and their families grow and protect their wealth, make confident financial decisions, and create a legacy that lasts by passing on values, wisdom, responsibility, faith, stories, systems, and shared purpose alongside wealth -- reflects a broader cultural shift in how families think about money, values, and responsibility.Modern families face a growing disconnect in how different generations approach money. Many families struggle because each generation brings different experiences, expectations, and assumptions about money. Without intentional communication and shared principles, those differences can create confusion, conflict, or disengagement.The Money Advantage addresses this gap by combining structured financial education with practical planning frameworks, equipping families to have meaningful conversations about spending, investment priorities, and long-term goals. This approach recognizes that financial literacy across all generations is not a luxury but a foundation for sustained prosperity.One of the core concepts The Money Advantage helps families explore is family banking, a model that allows families to operate a centralized financial system in which members can borrow, lend, and invest within a framework defined by the family's own values and objectives. By internalizing financial transactions, families can retain more wealth, manage risk collectively, and foster accountability among younger members.For families looking to explore this model, or for families exploring how to start a family bank , The Money Advantage helps clarify the principles, conversations, structure, and professional coordination needed to build a system that supports both financial responsibility and family unity.What distinguishes The Money Advantage's philosophy is its emphasis on passing on values alongside assets. Through the Seven Generations Legacyprocess, families are guided to create a Family Guidance System: a shared foundation for mission, vision, values, decision-making, communication, and stewardship. Ensuring that wealth is viewed not as an entitlement but as a tool for positive, lasting impact."We help wealth creators and their families grow and protect their wealth, make confident financial decisions, and create a legacy that lasts," said Lucas Marshall, CEO and Co-founder of The Money Advantage. "Our goal is for families to pass on values, not just money, and to perpetuate their prosperity for generations."As families navigate economic uncertainty, changing tax environments, and the relational complexity of passing wealth to the next generation, The Money Advantage remains focused on helping families build clarity, unity, and stewardship that can endure for generations.About The Money AdvantageThe Money Advantage helps wealth creators and their families grow and protect their wealth, make confident financial decisions, and create a multigenerational legacy of more than money. Through education, strategic guidance, family banking concepts, and the Seven Generations Legacy framework, the team helps families align their financial decisions with their values, purpose, and long-term vision. Learn more at themoneyadvantage.com.

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