NEBRASKA, July 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints Kovarik as County Court Judge in 12th Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Mark L. Kovarik as county court judge in the 12th Judicial District. That district includes Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux counties.

Kovarik has been with the law firm of Ellison, Kovarik, & Turman, P.C., L.L.O. in Gering since 2009. He has also served as the county attorney for Banner since 2019 and for a period of time was the deputy and then interim county attorney for Kimball County. Prior to coming to Nebraska, Kovarik was an attorney in private practice in Liberal, Kansas.

Kovarik’s areas of experience have included criminal defense and prosecution, family and juvenile law, estate planning and insurance, corporate formation and other areas of civil practice.

He received a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and earned a juris doctor from the Washburn University College of Law.

Kovarik fills the vacancy in the 12th Judicial District due to the retirement of Judge James M. Worden.