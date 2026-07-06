NEBRASKA, July 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen: New Report Indicates Why Nebraska Is Open For Business

LINCOLN, NE – A new report gives clear indication as to why Nebraska is “open for business.” Nebraska’s economic vitality is in the top tier of states, based on the Index of State Economic Momentum.

“Our top ten ranking is great news,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “It reflects the decisions we have made in maintaining a historically conservative budget, improvements in our state tax code and the robustness of our business climate. This sends a direct signal that Nebraska is boosting its competitiveness, and we want people to come and take advantage of that.”

The Index puts Nebraska in the top ten, based on its placement in three metric areas: employment growth, personal income growth, and population growth.

Published quarterly by State Policy Reports through Federal Funds Information for States (FFIS), the Index indicates which states are performing well and outpacing the national average.

Below are the categories and rankings for Nebraska:

Economic Momentum Growth, 9th

Personal Income Growth, 3rd

Population Growth, 18th

Unemployment Rate, 6th

Labor Force Growth, 13th

National employment growth was described as tepid with only three states that had job growth over 1%. Nebraska ranked 43rd in this metric with a decline of 0.5%. The state’s unemployment rate remained one of the lowest in the nation (6th) at 3.0%.

“Our state is strong, people are finding great careers and we have the momentum,” said Gov. Pillen. The Good Life is open for business and opportunities abound here.”