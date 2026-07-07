Aspen HR Co-Founder Jenny Souksavath Leads Discussion on Hidden EBITDA Opportunities at Independent Sponsor Summit

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspen HR , a leading white-glove Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO), today highlighted the successful participation of Co-Founder and COO Jenny Souksavath at the 2026 Independent Sponsor Summit Dallas, where she led a highly engaged roundtable discussion focused on uncovering overlooked EBITDA opportunities through workforce strategy.Hosted by iGlobal Forum, the Independent Sponsor Summit Dallas brought together independent sponsors, private equity professionals, family offices, lenders, operators, and founders active in the Texas lower middle market. The event explored practical strategies shaping dealmaking across industrial, business services, healthcare, energy-adjacent, and other high-growth sectors.Souksavath led a featured long-table session titled "The EBITDA You're Leaving on the Table," examining how companies and investors can improve profitability without reducing headcount. The discussion focused on often-overlooked operational levers including payroll tax exposure, workers' compensation classifications, employee benefits strategy, and state incentive programs.According to iGlobal Forum:"iGlobal Dallas included a long-table session, led by Jenny Souksavath, Co-Founder and COO, on where operators are leaving EBITDA on the table without touching headcount. Payroll tax exposure, workers' comp classification, and benefits structure came up repeatedly as the levers diligence tends to miss. Run in a 30-minute format with a full room, it turned into one of the more engaged conversations of the event, with real back-and-forth on treating labor cost as something you structure rather than a fixed expense. It was a very educational session as most sponsors never delved into these levers in such detail before.""The conversation reinforced what we see every day working with founder-led companies and private equity-backed businesses," said Souksavath. "Many organizations view labor costs as fixed, when in reality there are strategic opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and strengthen EBITDA through better workforce planning, compliance, and benefits design."During the session, attendees discussed practical strategies for:- Identifying hidden labor-related EBITDA opportunities- Optimizing payroll tax strategies and workers' compensation structures- Designing benefits programs that support both employees and financial performance- Leveraging available state and federal employer incentive programs- Reducing HR and compliance risk during periods of growth and acquisition- Supporting smoother post-close integration and workforce scalabilityAspen HR partners with private equity firms , portfolio companies, founder-led businesses, and entrepreneur-backed organizations nationwide. Through its IRS-certified PEO model, the company delivers payroll, HR, benefits administration, compliance support, and strategic workforce advisory services designed to help organizations scale while minimizing employer risk.The strong participation and discussion at the summit underscored the growing recognition that workforce strategy is becoming an increasingly important component of value creation. As investors continue searching for operational improvements beyond traditional cost-cutting measures, HR infrastructure, benefits design, and payroll optimization are emerging as meaningful contributors to enterprise value.For more information about Aspen HR and its workforce solutions, visit AspenHR.com.About Aspen HRAspen HR is an IRS-Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) delivering white-glove HR, payroll, benefits, compliance, and workforce solutions to high-growth and middle-market companies. Known for its proactive service model and deep expertise, Aspen HR helps businesses attract talent, reduce employer risk, and scale efficiently through customized HR solutions.

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