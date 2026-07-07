New Executive Order Directs Federal Agencies to Expand Regenerative Agriculture. Produce Now Has Ready-to-Scale Solution

Produce Now - Ultra Clean Food for America

Tulsa-based company answers the national call for cleaner, healthier agriculture with modular hydroponic farms that grow fresh produce close to home.

Produce Now was created to solve a real problem: communities need clean, dependable, locally grown food. Our HydroClean modular farms are designed to make that possible across the country.” — Shane Illingworth

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Trump recently signed a new executive order, directing federal agencies to expand regenerative agriculture, accelerate precision agriculture technologies, and streamline approval of new agricultural innovations. Produce Now , is uniquely qualified to assist the President and the USDA in this mission.Produce Now, an Oklahoma-based controlled-environment agriculture company, develops climate-controlled HydroClean modular hydroponic farms designed to produce premium leafy greens and vegetables year-round using significantly less water than conventional field production, without pesticides, and with far less dependence on long-distance transportation.The June 25 federal action sends a clear message: America needs a stronger, cleaner, more resilient food system that reduces resource strain and brings fresh food production closer to communities. Produce Now says a practical solution is already here."We do not need to wait for the next supply-chain crisis to build smarter food infrastructure," said Shane Illingworth, Founder of Produce Now. "Produce Now was created to solve a real problem: communities need clean, dependable, locally grown food. Our modular farms are designed to make that possible across the country."Produce Now’s modular farms are designed to bring clean food production closer to homes, schools, grocers, healthcare facilities, institutions and underserved communities. By growing indoors in controlled environments, the company can help expand year-round access to fresh produce while reducing the vulnerabilities of long-distance supply chains."Federal leaders are now talking about food resilience. Produce Now can help deliver it," Illingworth said. "We have a ready-to-scale solution, and we are looking for the right partners to help bring it to more communities."To support expansion, Produce Now is seeking experienced grant-writing partners, USDA funding consultants and agricultural innovation advisors to help identify and pursue competitive funding opportunities related to controlled-environment agriculture, local and regional food systems, rural development, food access, conservation, public-private partnerships and agricultural infrastructure.Grant professionals, funding consultants, agricultural organizations, economic-development leaders and media representatives interested in advancing cleaner local food infrastructure may contact Produce Now directly.Additionally, community leaders, farmers, and local non-profit organizations are encouraged to contact Produce Now to find out if federally-funded regenerative agriculture programs could be utilized to bring modular farms to their cities and towns.About Produce NowProduce Now is an Oklahoma-based controlled-environment agriculture company specializing in premium hydroponic produce grown inside climate-controlled modular farms. Its mission is to deliver cleaner, fresher, pesticide-free food while reducing water consumption, minimizing transportation and strengthening local food systems through innovative agricultural technology.Media & Partnership Inquiries:Produce NowTulsa, OklahomaEmail: info@producenow.farmPhone: 918-347-4111Website: producenow.farm

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