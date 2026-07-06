William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park Improvements  

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 6, 2026) – Beginning the week of July 6, 2026, the restrooms, some parking areas and open space areas of William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park will be closed for utility and park improvements through Oct. 31, 2026. For more information contact Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov ###

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