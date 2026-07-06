Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts three new cases at its recent conference
Madison, Wisconsin -
July 6, 2026
The Wisconsin Supreme Court voted to accept three new cases at its recent conferences. The Court also acted to deny review of a number of other cases. The case numbers, counties of origin and the issues presented in granted cases are listed below. More information about pending appellate cases can be found on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Access website. Published Court of Appeals opinions can be found here, and the status of pending Supreme Court cases can be found here.
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Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts three new cases at its recent conference
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