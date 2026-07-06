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Wisconsin Supreme Court issues order in Voces de la Frontera, Inc. v. Gerber

Wisconsin Supreme Court issues order in Voces de la Frontera, Inc. v. Gerber

Madison, Wisconsin - July 6, 2026

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has issued an order in Voces de la Frontera, Inc. v. Gerber (No. 2025AP2121-OA). The order is attached here.

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Wisconsin Supreme Court issues order in Voces de la Frontera, Inc. v. Gerber

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