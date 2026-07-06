Utah National Guard joins communities statewide to mark America’s 250th Independence Day

On July 4, 1776, a new nation declared its independence, beginning a story of service, sacrifice, and civic responsibility that would shape generations. Two hundred and fifty years later, the Utah National Guard honored that legacy with the communities it serves.

From rodeo grounds and parade routes to stadium crowds and skies over Utah, Utah National Guard soldiers and airmen helped communities across the state mark America’s 250th Independence Day.

Utah National Guard soldiers and airmen supported events in the days leading up to and on July 4, including the Freedom 250 statewide flyover, city parades in Provo and West Jordan, Stadium of Fire, the Oakley Rodeo and other local celebrations.

In the air, the Utah National Guard supported Freedom 250 flyover events across the state. The Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing participated with a KC-135 Stratotanker, while Utah Army National Guard helicopters also took part in aerial support for Independence Day celebrations. Together, the aircraft represented the Guard’s joint capabilities and readiness for state and federal missions.

At the Oakley Rodeo, members of the 2-211th Aviation Battalion flew over the grounds as families gathered to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. The flyover brought Utah Army National Guard aviation into one of the state’s long-standing traditions and served as a visible reminder of the Guard’s presence.

In Provo, Utah National Guard members supported America’s Freedom Festival events, including the Grand Parade and Stadium of Fire. Soldiers, airmen, and members of the Utah National Guard Army Band participated in the parade, while soldiers with Charlie Battery, 145th Field Artillery Brigade, drove an M109 howitzer through downtown Provo.

The parade gave community members a chance to meet Guard members, see military equipment up close, and connect with the people who serve their state and nation. It also reflected Freedom 250 themes of honoring the nation’s past, celebrating the present, and inspiring future generations.

Later that evening, Stadium of Fire brought thousands together at LaVell Edwards Stadium for one of Utah’s largest Independence Day events. The celebration featured Brad Paisley, Nitro Circus, GENTRI, the Stadium of Fire Dancers, tributes to military and civilian service, and a large-scale finale marking the nation’s 250th year.

Utah National Guard members live and work in the same communities they serve. They are neighbors, parents, students, teachers, first responders, business owners, and civic leaders. They train for overseas missions, respond to emergencies at home, and stand ready to support civil authorities when called.

That citizen-service member tradition has been part of America’s story for generations. On the nation’s 250th Independence Day, it was visible across Utah, in the sky above rodeo grounds and city streets, along parade routes, inside stadiums, and among the crowds gathered to celebrate freedom.

As Utahns marked the historic anniversary, the Utah National Guard stood with them, honoring the nation’s founding, celebrating the communities it serves, and reaffirming its commitment to Utah and the United States. From the Utah National Guard Army Band and color guard teams to military vehicles, aviation crews, KC-135 flyovers, and Utah Army National Guard helicopters, the celebrations highlighted Guard members as service members and Utah community members.