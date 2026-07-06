Thousands celebrate U.S. Independence Day with Army traditions in Puerto Rico

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — The Army's home in the Caribbean welcomed thousands of community members July 4 for a U.S. Independence Day celebration featuring military traditions, live entertainment and family-friendly activities that reinforced the Army's connection with the people of Puerto Rico.

Visitors enjoyed performances by recognized artists including musicians from the 248th Army Band, Puerto Rico National Guard, as well as military displays and food vendors throughout the evening while servicemembers, Families and community members gathered to celebrate the nation's 250th Independence Day.

The celebration featured a military enlistment and re-enlistment ceremony led by Brig. Gen. Arthur Garffer, assistant adjutant general of Puerto Rico.

"Two hundred and fifty years ago, the United States was not yet a nation; it was an idea," Garffer said. "That idea became reality because ordinary men and women made an extraordinary decision: they chose to serve."

Garffer administered the oath of enlistment to the newest team members and recognized service members who reaffirmed their commitment through reenlistment.

For Santiago Javier Reyes Rodríguez, 19, of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, joining the Army means becoming part of something larger than himself.

"I am joining the Army to be part of something greater than myself and to achieve personal and professional growth," Reyes Rodríguez said. "I believe activities like this bring the Army and our community together."

The event also demonstrated the partnership among the military components that serve in Puerto Rico. Twenty-two Soldiers assigned to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Artillery Detachment conducted the traditional Salute to the Union using four ceremonial 105 mm howitzers, firing 50 ceremonial rounds—one honoring each state of the nation. U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Navy Reserve personnel provided critical military police and security support to help ensure a safe event for thousands of attendees.

The artillery salute echoed across the San Juan metropolitan area, highlighting a longstanding military tradition that symbolizes the unity of the United States.

The celebration concluded with a fireworks display, underscoring Fort Buchanan's role as both a readiness platform and a place where the Army strengthens its relationship with the communities it serves.

With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 Active Duty and Reserve Soldiers, Puerto Rico National Guard members, Marine Corps Reservists and Navy Reservists. The installation enables Army readiness by ensuring forces remain prepared to deploy anytime, anywhere in the world.