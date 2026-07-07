Founding Partner of Kimura London & White LLP William O. London Admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Kimura London & White LLP Founding Partner and Attorney William O. London

In a ceremony on June 18th in Washington, DC, William O. London was sworn in, making his admittance to the Bar of the United States Supreme Court official

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honored to stand among a distinguished group of fellow Georgetown Law alumni, William "Bill" London took the oath to practice law before the highest court in the land. It marks a memorable milestone for an attorney whose reputation for excellence precedes him. More than an accomplished attorney, Mr. London is a trusted ally to the local and multinational clients who rely on him at the most consequential moments of their professional and personal lives. As a founding partner of Kimura London & White LLP , Mr. London has built a career, and a firm, on core values that emphasize integrity, honesty, and the highest level of ethics.Fluent in Mandarin and trained at both Georgetown Law and Tsinghua University School of Law, Mr. London brings a rare command of legal systems, languages, and cultures to matters that cross all three. His practice centers on international business transactions and litigation, cross-border trade, and trust, estate, and family law for global families and multinational clients. Entrepreneurs, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals entrust him with their highest-stakes matters — multi-million-dollar transactions, complex disputes, and sensitive family circumstances spanning borders — and he meets each with clarity, precision, and culturally attuned strategy.“As an attorney, I am deeply committed to serving my clients at the highest level, especially when the stakes are high. By maintaining a steadfast, relational approach — one that considers more than meets the eye — I'm able to effectively guide clients through intricate legal matters where culture and law intersect. Being admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court is both a privilege and an honor, and one I hold in the highest regard." – William O. London, Founding Partner, Kimura London & White LLPAbout Kimura, London & White LLP:Kimura London & White LLP is an Inc. 5000 recognized litigation firm based in Irvine, California, featured in Forbes and Fortune for its results-net-worth driven approach to complex disputes. The firm’s attorneys represent businesses, executives, commercial property owners, and high-net-worth individuals throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, and across California. Kimura London & White serves clientele in both profit and nonprofit corporations, family-owned small businesses, and multinational corporations facing complex disputes and day-to-day legal challenges. The firm also represents individuals in personal injury litigation, real estate law, estate planning, estate disputes, and a broad range of other legal issues. Kimura London & White office locations include the headquarters at 17631 Fitch, Irvine,CA 92614 as well as their Beverly Hills office at 9171 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 500, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 and the Manhattan office at 580 Fifth Avenue, Suite 820, New York, NY 10036.

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