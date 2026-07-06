MDC and Jefferson City partner to enhance River Market with native planting

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JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with the City of Jefferson through MDC’s Community Conservation Cost-Share Program to plant 25 native trees and 432 native plants at the new River Market.

Located along the Missouri River, the River Market is the first major public investment in the City’s long-term vision to revitalize the riverfront while strengthening connections between downtown Jefferson City, the Missouri State Capitol, Riverside Park, Adrian’s Island, and surrounding public spaces.

Native landscaping was incorporated early in the project’s design, establishing a foundation for future riverfront improvements while creating habitat for pollinators and wildlife.

“This partnership with MDC demonstrates the importance of bringing the right organizations to the table as we invest in the future of Jefferson City," said Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater. "By incorporating native trees and plants from the very beginning, we're ensuring that environmental stewardship is a foundational part of this redevelopment effort. We're grateful for MDC's partnership and expertise in helping create a space that will not only bring people together but also support wildlife and pollinators for generations to come."

The native plantings will provide habitat for pollinators and wildlife while showcasing Missouri’s natural beauty.

“The native trees and plants added to the River Market provide nectar and breeding habitat for native bees, butterflies, and moths that are essential for pollination,” said MDC Community Conservation Planner Danielle Fox. “Native plants matter because many insects depend on specific plant species to complete their life cycles. Without those plants, pollinators suffer. Projects like this help sustain those important relationships while creating beautiful public spaces for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive. I want to thank the City of Jefferson for making native plants a priority in this project.”

Learn more about cost-share opportunities for municipalities at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Uu.