The Original Pickle Shot Introduces ‘Original Pickled Lemonade’ for Summer

The "Original Pickled Lemonade," created with The Original Pickle Shot pickle-flavored vodka, is the perfect cocktail for summer.

The Brand That Created the Pickle Spirits Category Reimagines a Summer Classic

Life's too short for boring drinks. The Original Pickled Lemonade is crisp, refreshing, and just unexpected enough to make people do a double take before coming back for another sip.” — Laura Becraft, CEO of The Original Pickle Shot

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickle lovers have found their new summer cocktail.(“TOPS”), the brand that created the fast-growing pickle-flavored spirits category, has introduced the “Original Pickled Lemonade,” a summertime cocktail that combines lemonade, sparkling water, and TOPS’s signature pickle flavor.Part of The Original Pickle Shot’s new “Make It Original” brand campaign, the cocktail delivers a bright balance of sweet, tart, savory, and refreshing flavors that is perfectly suited for summer entertaining, from backyard barbecues and beach trips to tailgates and lake weekends.Recently ranked among Nielsen’s 10 largest flavored vodka brands in the United States, The Original Pickle Shot continues to expand the ways consumers enjoy pickle flavor. Consumer interest in pickle lemonade is already accelerating – in fact, according to a 2025 report from food insights platform Tastewise, online consumer discussions about pickle lemonade have increased by 239 percent. The Original Pickled Lemonade brings that growing trend to one of summer's most familiar drinks.“Life's too short for boring drinks,” said Laura Becraft, CEO of The Original Pickle Shot. “The Original Pickled Lemonade is crisp, refreshing, and just unexpected enough to make people do a double take before coming back for another sip. It’s for people who aren’t afraid to try something different and have a little fun doing it!”Through social media content, influencer collaborations, and sampling opportunities across the country, the “Make It Original” initiative encourages consumers to shake up their summer routines and discover unexpected ways to enjoy The Original Pickle Shot.The Original Pickled LemonadeIngredients:• 2 oz. The Original Pickle Shot (OG or Spicy)• Fresh lemonade• Splash of sparkling water• Ice• Lemon wedge and pickle slice for garnishDirections:Pour over ice, stir, garnish, and enjoy.Available in Original Dill and Spicy Dill flavors, The Original Pickle Shot is crafted with five-times-distilled vodka and a proprietary pickle brine recipe. It contains no artificial flavors, colors, sugar, or gluten, with just 1.5 carbs and fewer than 40 calories per serving.# # #About The Original Pickle ShotThe Original Pickle Shot, launched in 2018 and now available in more than 15,000 bars, restaurants, and retail stores throughout the U.S., is the top-selling pickle brine-infused vodka in America. Recently ranked among Nielsen’s 10 largest flavored vodka brands in the country, The Original Pickle Shot has helped pioneer and define one of the beverage industry's fastest-growing flavor trends. Available in Original Dill and Spicy Dill flavors and convenient 750ml, 375ml, and 50ml bottle sizes, The Original Pickle Shot features a proprietary pickle brine blended with 30-proof five-times-distilled vodka. It contains just 1.5 carbs and fewer than 40 calories per shot, with no sugar, gluten, artificial flavors, colors, or dyes. The Original Pickle Shot isn’t a pickleback or a chaser; it’s a one-of-a-kind ready-to-pour vodka with a distinctive dill pickle flavor and signature light-green appearance. For more information about The Original Pickle Shot or to purchase online, visit theoriginalpickleshot.com.

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