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July 6, 2026 - RFB #26-009-57 - Metal and Refrigerant Recycling Services

July 6, 2026 - RFB #26-009-57 - Metal and Refrigerant Recycling Services

Mar-Oco Landfill is requesting sealed bids for the pickup and recycling of various types of metal and freon units from Mar-Oco Landfill at N7785 Shaffer Road, Crivitz, WI 54114. Interested vendors shall submit their bid to the Mar-Oco Landfill Waste Facilities Director by 2:00 PM CST on July 23, 2026. 

RFB #26-009-57 »

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July 6, 2026 - RFB #26-009-57 - Metal and Refrigerant Recycling Services

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