Offering Women Veterans with Employment Opportunities in VA's 'Boots on the Ground' Enrollment Efforts
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs Support the VA's Women Veteran Enrollment Initiative with Employment ServicesFT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs (MSJ) proudly support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Million Women Veterans Enrollment Initiative, “Boots on the Ground for Boots on the Ground,” a groundbreaking national effort focused on connecting women Veterans with the benefits, healthcare, and resources they have earned.
Led by the VA’s Center for Women Veterans and the Office of Women’s Health, the initiative will host five regional, in-person summits across the country, designed to meet women Veterans where they are—breaking down barriers to access and rebuilding trust through direct, face-to-face engagement.
As part of this national movement, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are committed to ensuring that access to benefits is paired with a clear path to meaningful employment and economic stability.
A Veteran-Led Approach to Outreach
Representing VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs in this effort is Renetta Stratton, Outreach Team Member and U.S. Veteran, whose lived experience brings authenticity and trust to every interaction. “As a Veteran, Renetta understands firsthand the challenges many women face when transitioning from military service or re-entering the workforce,” said Denise Lewis, Director of Outreach and Community Engagement at VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs. “Her voice helps bridge the gap between access and opportunity, ensuring that women Veterans are not only informed—but empowered.”
Renetta’s role reinforces the importance of peer-to-peer engagement, a core principle of the “Boots on the Ground” initiative, which encourages women Veterans to connect with and support one another in navigating VA services and resources.
Bridging the Gap Between Enrollment and Employment
While the VA initiative focuses on enrollment and access, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs bring critical workforce solutions to the table—connecting women Veterans with:
*Employer partners committed to hiring military-connected talent
*Career pathways aligned with skills and experience
*Upskilling and certification opportunities
*Flexible and remote work options for caregivers and transitioning families
This alignment is especially critical given that more than one million women Veterans remain unconnected to VA services, often facing barriers to both care and employment.
A Shared Commitment to Long-Term Impact
Together, the VA, VetJobs, and Military Spouse Jobs are working to ensure that women Veterans are not only enrolled in the system—but seen, supported, and successfully integrated into the workforce and their communities. Through Renetta Stratton’s leadership and the organization’s national employer network, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs stand ready to support this initiative by transforming access into action—and opportunity into lasting impact.
Brian Wick
VetJobs & Military Spouse Jobs
+1 239-476-2656
email us here
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