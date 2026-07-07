DC Initiative 86 Petitioners outside the D.C. Board of Elections Office Oye Owolewa helping submit signatures. Foie Gras Farm Force Feeding Feb 18th 2026

The D.C. Board of Elections Office says they have 30 days to verify the signature count from the date of submission.

We turned in the second most signatures of any ballot initiative behind marijuana in DC history. DC Residents want a cruelty-free district, making sure that their values align with where they eat.” — Oye Owolewa, DC Democratic Party candidate for at-large councilmember

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, July 6th, Pro-Animal DC (joined by DC Shadow Representative and the current DC Democratic Party candidate for at-large councilmember, Oye Owolewa) gathered outside the D.C. Board of Elections Office to submit over 45,000 D.C. voter signatures for Initiative 86, PROHIBITING THE FORCE-FEEDING OF BIRDS ACT of 2026. -One hundred ninety-eight circulators collected over 45,000 signatures in 14 weeks.-The D.C. Board of Elections says 28,728 valid signatures are required as of July 6th, 2026 for the initiative to qualify for the November 2026 Ballot.-The D.C. Board of Elections Office says they have 30 days to verify the signature count from the date of submission.-If passed by voters, the law would take effect July 1, 2027.BACKGROUND: D.C. is the third-highest foie gras consuming city in the U.S., behind New York City and Las Vegas, according to a recent report . The product is controversial because it relies on force-feeding ducks and geese until they develop liver disease. Initiative 86, if approved by voters, would prohibit the sale of foie gras produced through force-feeding in the District, joining Denver, Colorado which will have a similar initiative on the ballot this November, and Portland, Oregon which passed a force-fed foie gras prohibition last month. Organizers say they have already surpassed the signature requirement and expect the initiative to qualify for the General Election ballot this November.INTERVIEW AVAILABILITY: Cady Witt (Pro-Animal D.C. Campaign Director) is available for interviews. Licensed tour media from a top U.S. supplier of foie gras is available, along with Monday’s media assets “We turned in the second most signatures of any ballot initiative behind marijuana in D.C. history. D.C. residents want a cruelty-free district, making sure that their values align with where they eat.”-Oye Owolewa, D.C. Shadow Representative and the current DC Democratic Party candidate for at-large councilmember“I want to say thank you to Pro-Animal D.C. I want to say thank you to everybody who went out in the hot sun and got signatures, everybody who was out in the rain, everybody who was at the farmers’ markets. This is a true representation of what democracy looks like.”-Salim Adofo, D.C. Ward 8 Commissioner who collected 191 signatures“They force-feed ducks and geese until they get liver disease. It makes it hard for them to breathe and hard for them to walk. It’s probably one of the cruelest parts of our food system that is still legal in the United States. It has already been outlawed in New York City, California, Portland, Pittsburgh, and I’m very excited to get it on the ballot here in D.C.”-Mike Accardi, Volunteer Circulator, Pro-Animal D.C.“How we treat animals reflects how we treat everyone in our society, and I truly believe that we can end this cruel industry here in DC and eventually in the entire United States. There are only two large foie gras factory farms left in the U.S. that force-feed birds and if we work together, I believe we can shut them down.”-Cady Witt, Campaign Director, Pro-Animal D.C.About Pro-Animal DC: Pro-Animal D.C. is the campaign committee behind Initiative 86 and is a grassroots movement of voters, volunteers, and donors dedicated to passing laws that reflect D.C.’s values of compassion and humane treatment of animals.

Foie Gras Farm - February 18, 2026

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