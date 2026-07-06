The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today announced that the following communities will join the 2026 Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) Senior Year cohort:

City of Canton

City of Pembroke

Canton and Pembroke were chosen after applying through a competitive application process earlier this year. Over the next two years, these communities will develop a place-based strategy and receive tailored housing education and technical assistance. They will work to build housing in their target area with the goal of providing a quality housing opportunities in a revitalized neighborhood.

GICH Senior Year is a competitive program for GICH Certified Alumni Communities with a mission to holistically invest affordable housing funds into Georgia communities based on their strategic vision. DCA’s goal is to braid targeted investments in 1-2 competitively selected alumni communities. Those braided investments may include strong competitive advantage within Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, Community Home Investment Funds, and Community Development Block Grants. As an expansion of the GICH curriculum, participants receive specialized technical assistance from DCA and other housing and community development experts on how to best implement their communities housing plans. Participants are also eligible to receive select DCA funding resources that result in direct housing investments.

To learn more about GICH, visit the DCA website.