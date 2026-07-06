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MnDOT to host public open house July 14 for Highway 40 project in Willmar (July 6, 2026)

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WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a construction open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the MnDOT District 8 Conference Center, 2505 Transportation Road, Willmar, to learn about the upcoming Highway 40 project in Willmar.

There will be no formal presentation.  People are welcome to stop by at their convenience during the open house.  Staff from MnDOT, the city of Willmar, and the contractor will be available to answer questions about the project, construction timelines and detour routes.

The city of Willmar was selected to receive funding from the Transportation Economic Development Program (TED) to connect Highway 40 to Willmar Industrial Park.

The work will include construction of turn lanes on Highway 40 from just east of Kandiyohi County Road 55, to just west of Kandiyohi County Road 5.  The turn lanes will improve traffic movement through the intersection and enhance safety.

A detour using Highway 12 and Kandiyohi County Roads 5 and 55 will be in place for about one month.  Joe Riley Construction was awarded the project with a bid of $1.3 million.

Visit the project website for more information.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at adarequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

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MnDOT to host public open house July 14 for Highway 40 project in Willmar (July 6, 2026)

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