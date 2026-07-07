GALT Aerospace and North Star Scientific Position for Future Growth and Innovation

Stronger Together, Built for the Mission Ahead.

GALT Aerospace and North Star Scientific are building on a shared vision for advancing critical defense technology.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GALT Aerospace (GALT) and North Star Scientific (NSS) are building on a shared vision for defense technology. By combining complementary expertise, proven products, and mission-focused teams, the organization is positioned to deliver greater capability, innovation, and value to customers across the defense community.Together, GALT and NSS offer technologies that support communications, networking, sensing, and mission systems. GALT's expertise in Command, Control, and Communications (C3), airborne networking, systems integration, and software-enabled radio solutions complements NSS's advanced RF technologies, including high-power amplifiers, antennas, radar electronics, and communications systems.As defense customers continue to prioritize interoperability, multi-domain operations, and resilient communications architectures, the combined GALT/NSS Team is expanding its ability to deliver integrated solutions from development and engineering through production, testing, and deployment. The result is a broader portfolio of mission-ready technologies that support the warfighter."This is an exciting step forward for both organizations," said Jeff Lloyd-Jones, Vice President, Growth and Strategy at GALT Aerospace. "GALT and NSS share a commitment to technical excellence, innovation, and customer success. By combining our strengths, we are creating new opportunities to develop advanced capabilities, accelerate delivery, and better support the evolving needs of our customers."The combination brings together technologies that are increasingly critical to modern operations. GALT's open-architecture communications and networking solutions integrate with NSS's RF and sensing technologies. Together, they create opportunities to deliver resilient solutions across air, land, maritime, and expeditionary environments."North Star Scientific has spent more than two decades developing trusted technologies for some of the defense industry's most demanding applications," said John Roeder, Vice President of Technology at North Star Scientific. "Joining forces with GALT allows us to build on that legacy while expanding our reach, capabilities, and impact. We are excited about the future and the opportunities ahead for our customers, employees, and partners."Looking ahead, GALT and NSS will continue investing in advanced communications, RF systems, sensing technologies, and integrated mission solutions. Together, the organizations are positioned to support the next generation of defense modernization initiatives while delivering the innovation and responsiveness customers expect.United by a common mission and shared values, GALT and NSS are creating a stronger organization prepared to meet tomorrow's challenges and shape the future of defense technology.About GALT AerospaceGALT Aerospace is a non-traditional defense technology company focused on Command, Control, and Communications (C3) systems and the seamless movement of warfighting information across multiple domains. Through expertise in communications, networking, systems integration, and mission engineering, GALT delivers relevant solutions that enhance readiness, interoperability, and mission effectiveness.GALT Aerospace is a platform company of Godspeed Capital Management LP, a private investment firm focused on building market-leading companies that support critical national security, defense, and government missions.About North Star ScientificNorth Star Scientific Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced RF, communications, radar, and electronic systems supporting Department of Defense and commercial customers. For more than two decades, NSS has delivered innovative, high-reliability technologies that enable mission success across air, land, sea, and space domains.

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