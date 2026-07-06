San Juan County Recognizes ‘America250’ with Proclamation and Local Events

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA July 6, 2026 – San Juan County is proud to recognize the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and, with it, the nationwide and local efforts to reflect thoughtfully on our past, present, and future. During the June 30 meeting, the County Council issued a proclamation recognizing and celebrating July 4 as the official 250th anniversary of our nation.

The County’s proclamation highlights the contributions of all islanders over the years, and calls out the County Charter for its values:

“We, the people of San Juan County, Washington, establish this Home Rule Charter, securing for ourselves the rights granted by law and the responsibilities of self-governance. All persons within our county are equal under the law and afforded equal protection under those laws. We recognize the interdependence between a healthy community, a resilient economy, and a vibrant natural world.”

In addition, the County Charter declares a commitment to a safe and inclusive community, resilient economy, flourishing ecosystem, and sustainable environment:

Community: We value a vibrant, inclusive, just, and diverse community that fosters peace, mutual tolerance, and respect for each other’s dignity, privacy, freedoms, and responsibilities, including the rich heritage, culture, and contributions of the region’s indigenous peoples. We also recognize that affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare, education, and housing are the foundations of community resilience and stability.

Economy: We value an economy that encourages sustainable growth and development within our agricultural, tourism, and other sectors, while creating viable livelihoods for community members, improving the food security of our county, and encouraging the conservation of resources and the minimization of waste.

Climate and Ecosystem: We value the natural world and the beauty that surrounds us, and the climate and ecosystems of our county, including air, water, soil, and the region’s remarkable biodiversity. We recognize the need for responsible stewardship of our county for the good of both our community and nature, including the protection and preservation of public lands and undeveloped lands, and the strong enforcement of codes and regulations.

In honor of the America250 anniversary, San Juan County’s own Fair Board has selected the theme ‘Red, White, and Ewe” to tie the islands’ rich history of agriculture into a clever call-to-action. How will ‘ewe’ participate in local democracy AND in the Fair this year?! Learn more about the County Fair: https://sanjuancountywa.gov/2203/San-Juan-County-Fair

There are many other ways to celebrate America250, including:

This anniversary invites us to reflect on our islands’ history, recognize the sovereignty of Tribal Nations and their presence and stewardship of our local lands and waters since time immemorial, and contemplate a shared vision for the future of the islands. The County Council encourages all residents, businesses, and visitors to embrace this once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the meaning of independence, to learn more about our collective history, and to celebrate those who make the islands such a special place to live, learn, work, and play.

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