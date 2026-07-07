Alliance Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Lawrence Markel, Pain Management Specialist

Lawrence Markel, DO

The addition of Dr. Markel strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for patients living with acute and chronic pain” — Dr. John Cho, Medical Director of Alliance Orthopedics

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Orthopedics is excited to welcome Lawrence Markel, DO, to its team of distinguished providers, expanding its comprehensive pain management services. Dr. Markel adds to the organization's growing team of specialists dedicated to providing non-surgical solutions for spine, joint, and chronic pain conditions.Dr. Markel specializes in diagnosing and treating a wide range of musculoskeletal, spinal, and nerve-related conditions using evidence-based, minimally invasive techniques designed to reduce pain, restore function, and help patients return to their favorite activities. His patient-centered approach emphasizes personalized treatment plans that prioritize conservative care while helping patients avoid surgery whenever possible.Dr. Markel completed his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he also earned a master's degree in Neuromusculoskeletal Science. He went on to complete his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Hospital before pursuing fellowship training in Pain Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he trained alongside nationally recognized leaders in interventional pain management.His expertise includes a broad range of minimally invasive procedures, including epidural steroid injections, facet joint injections, medial branch blocks, radiofrequency ablation, trigger point injections, peripheral joint injections, and nerve blocks. He treats patients experiencing neck pain, back pain, joint pain, nerve pain, arthritis, and other chronic musculoskeletal conditions, creating individualized care plans focused on improving mobility and long-term quality of life."The addition of Dr. Markel strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for patients living with acute and chronic pain," said Dr. John Cho, Medical Director of Alliance Orthopedics. "His expertise in minimally invasive pain management complements our integrated model of care and expands the treatment options available to patients throughout the communities we serve."About Alliance OrthopedicsAlliance Orthopedics is New Jersey’s leader in multidisciplinary musculoskeletal care with eight locations across the state. With expertise spanning orthopedic surgery, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, and sports medicine, Alliance Orthopedics is committed to helping patients live stronger, healthier, and pain-free lives. Our team of board-certified specialists uses cutting-edge treatments and a collaborative approach to deliver personalized care with proven results.For more information about Alliance Orthopedics and its comprehensive orthopedic services, visit allianceortho.com

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