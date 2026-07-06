First Class Moving Systems Relocates Fort Lauderdale Office to New Powerline Road Facility

Fort Lauderdale-based moving company expands its footprint in Broward County with a move to 5300 Powerline Rd, Suite 100.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 6, 2026 — First Class Moving Systems, Inc., a South Florida moving and relocation company that has served the region since 2001, has relocated its Fort Lauderdale branch to a new address at 5300 Powerline Rd, Suite 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. The move reflects the continued growth of the company's local, interstate, and international moving services throughout Broward County and positions the branch to serve a larger volume of residential and commercial customers going forward.The Fort Lauderdale movers office has operated in the market for years, building a reputation among local residents and businesses for reliable, transparent moving services. The relocation to Powerline Road gives the branch additional operational capacity while keeping the same trained crews, management team, and service standards that customers in the area have come to expect."This move puts us in a better position to serve Fort Lauderdale families and businesses the way they deserve," said a company spokesperson for First Class Moving Systems. "We've grown steadily in this market since 2001, and this new space lets us keep pace with that growth without sacrificing the personal attention our customers expect from us. Broward County has become one of our most active markets, and we wanted a facility that reflects that."Serving a Broader Fort Lauderdale FootprintThe new location allows First Class Moving Systems to serve the greater Fort Lauderdale area in an expanded manner. The branch continues to handle moves throughout the city's residential corridors, including high-rise condominiums along Las Olas Boulevard, single-family homes in Victoria Park, and waterfront properties in Coral Ridge, as well as moves into and out of nearby communities such as Wilton Manors, Oakland Park, and Plantation. The company's crews are experienced in the logistical details specific to South Florida moves, including coordinating elevator reservations for high-rise buildings, working with homeowners' associations, and scheduling around the city's drawbridges, which can affect move-day timing in waterfront neighborhoods.First Class Moving Systems holds AMSA ProMover certification and operates as an agent for North American Van Lines, giving the Fort Lauderdale branch access to national moving resources while maintaining a locally based team. The company is licensed in Florida and registered with Broward County Consumer Protection, and it carries the liability and cargo insurance coverage required for the high-value residential communities common throughout the Fort Lauderdale market.A Full Range of Moving and Logistics ServicesFrom the new Powerline Road location, First Class Moving Systems continues to offer a full range of moving services for both households and businesses. On the residential side, the company handles local moves within Broward County, intra-state relocations elsewhere in Florida, interstate moves to and from other states, and international moves for customers relocating overseas. Services include full-service packing and unpacking, custom crating for pianos, safes, and fine art, and short- and long-term storage for customers who need a gap between move-out and move-in dates.On the commercial side, the Fort Lauderdale branch works alongside sister brand First Class Commercial Services to support office relocations, retail fixture logistics, and warehousing needs for businesses throughout South Florida. A second sister brand, First Class Global Logistics, extends the company's reach into technology solutions, biotech and lab relocation services, and truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation for businesses that require specialized handling.All of the company's moves, whether local or long-distance, ship through wholesale partnerships with North American Van Lines and Allied Van Lines. These partnerships allow First Class Moving Systems to offer fair, transparent pricing without the markups that can come with using a broker or a smaller regional carrier, while still giving customers the reliability of two of the moving industry's most established national networks.Company BackgroundFirst Class Moving Systems is part of the First Class Companies family, a family-run group of moving and logistics brands headquartered in Tampa, Florida. In addition to Fort Lauderdale, the company operates locations in Miami and in the Gulfport-Biloxi/New Orleans area, giving it a presence across some of the busiest relocation corridors in the Southeast. The company was founded in 2001 and has grown from a single Tampa-based operation into a multi-location mover with dedicated commercial and logistics divisions.The company's stated mission is to deliver exceptional moving experiences through professional service, transparent pricing, and a consistent commitment to customer satisfaction, with the goal of giving every customer a stress-free move handled by trained, background-checked professionals. Company leadership has said it aims for First Class Moving Systems to be recognized as a premier full-service moving company across the Southeast, with a consistent standard for reliability and customer care in every market it serves, including the Fort Lauderdale area.New Office Hours and Contact InformationThe new Fort Lauderdale office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM and Saturday from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The office is closed on Sundays. Customers can reach the Fort Lauderdale branch by phone or online through the company's website at www.movewithclass.com , where visitors can request a free, no-obligation moving quote and find additional detail on residential, commercial, and storage services available in the Fort Lauderdale market.Customers with an existing move scheduled through the Fort Lauderdale branch are not affected by the relocation beyond the change of office address; all existing bookings, quotes, and service commitments remain in place under the same team.Looking AheadCompany leadership has indicated that the Fort Lauderdale relocation is part of a broader effort to strengthen First Class Moving Systems' presence across its existing South Florida and Southeast markets rather than an isolated change. As Broward County's residential and commercial real estate markets have continued to grow, the company has pointed to increased demand for both local moving services and specialized commercial logistics support, and it has cited the new Powerline Road facility as a step toward meeting that demand with additional capacity for storage, staging, and dispatch operations.First Class Moving Systems has stated that it plans to continue investing in its Fort Lauderdale operations, including its workforce and equipment, to support both individual households relocating within South Florida and businesses that require coordinated logistics support across multiple locations.

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